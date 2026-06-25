eThekwini municipality refused us permission to gather on June 30, says March and March

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March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says the organisation is challenging the eThekwini municipality's decision to deny their application for the June 30 protest. Picture:

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says the eThekwini municipality has refused their right to protest on June 30, citing a national security threat.

In a post on social media, Ngobese-Zuma shared a letter from the anti-immigrant body to the city manager confirming national convener Nozibusiso Khambule served a notice of the intended gathering and protest action scheduled for June 30 in accordance with the Regulation of Gatherings Act and applicable municipal requirements.

However, on June 24, three working days before the intended gathering, members of the movement were summoned to a meeting attended by Metro police head Col Boysie Zungu and other metro officials and police.

“At this meeting members were verbally informed the gathering had been refused by the city manager on the basis it was a national security threat, an assertion that was not supported by any documentary evidence. We respectfully remind the municipality that the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions are protected under the Constitution.”

The organisation said under the Regulation of Gatherings Act, a notice-based framework is presented to ensure disasters are prevented, but this is not an instrument to limit the rights of citizens under the Constitution.

March and March said the movement is fully compliant with the act and representatives Khambule and Lindani Xulu met metro police officials and accepted proposed routes that were discussed and adjusted.

“We accepted and accommodated the rerouting proposals in good faith, demonstrating full co-operation and compliance with the consultation process.”

March and March pointed out the right to gather was protected under the Constitution and referenced a Constitutional Court ruling that highlighted the right.

“It is trite law that the right to gather and protest cannot be usurped by the state. The court has confirmed the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions of fundamental constitutional rights.”

The organisation said that if the municipality persisted with the decision to prevent the protest, it would ask the city manager for the following by 1pm on June 25:

A written record of reasons for the decision;

The specific statutory provisions relied on to make the decision; and

Copy of the security threat assessment and/or written commission communication from the official responsible confirming the security threat.

The organisation said the gathering was still scheduled, and if the municipality felt law enforcement agencies would not carry out responsibilities relating to traffic control, public safety and co-ordination of the event, this should be provided in writing and they reserved their rights to legal action.

Zungu told TimesLIVE they were not banning the organisation’s application to march, only on June 30.

“There is a clear national security threat on June 30 so we are saying to them they can march, just not on that day. We are not denying them the right to protest,” he said.

The city didn’t immediately respond to queries.

TimesLIVE