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EXCLUSIVE | Forensic report finds no evidence of impropriety by Tshwane CFO Mnisi

The forensic investigation, which was conducted by Ncube Inc, is expected to be tabled in an ‘in-committee’ council meeting later today

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Suspended City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi before Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

A confidential forensic report commissioned by the City of Tshwane has stopped short of finding suspended CFO Gareth Mnisi guilty of financial misconduct, despite identifying procurement irregularities and recommending disciplinary action against him.

The report follows allegations that emerged during testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry into political interference, criminality and corruption, where Mnisi appeared in March.

While investigators identified several breaches of municipal rules and procurement processes, they found no evidence of impropriety by Mnisi.

These findings are far from harsh and might even potentially pave the way for the CFO to return to work.

—  Source

The findings have reportedly divided senior figures within the metro, with some saying they expected a far more damning outcome.

Click here to read more.

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