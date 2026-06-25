Here are five things you need to know about Matlala’s plea deal

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Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has given the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) information that is verifiable and backed up by documents in exchange for a lenient sentence.

This is according to state prosecutor Adv Santhos Manilall, who told the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court that Matlala gave them information that will aid in prosecuting senior officials in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“It will appease the public because the state...will not be criticised for pursuing lower-ranking officials. Corruption is a [complicated] offence, and it is a difficult case to prove, and often times high-ranking officials get off scott-free because there is not enough evidence to charge them,” Manilall said.

“Often times high-ranking officials get off scott-free because there is not enough evidence to charge them.” — State prosecutor Adv Santhos Manilall

Matlala pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering charges against him in relation to the R228m SAPS tender that was awarded to his Medicare 24 company in June 2024.

Here are five things you need to know about the Matlala-Idac plea proposal:

The negotiations for a plea deal and sentencing took about two months before they reached their conclusion early this week.

Matlala has admitted that his company was fraudulently awarded the tender and that he was fronting for Medicare 24 CEO Mike van Wyk in order for him to bypass BEE legislation.

Matlala admitted that he paid a gratification of R300,000 to Brig Rachel Matjeng in exchange for purchase orders.

The state and Matlala have proposed that he will be a state witness when the state pursues senior officials, and in return he would get eight years of direct imprisonment. The sentence would only apply to the Medicare24 and SAPS tender.

The court will on Wednesday make a ruling on the plea and sentence agreement between Matlala and Idac.

Sowetan