June 30 protests will be peaceful, says March & March leader

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POSSIBLE PULL QUOTE: The 30th of June was never about violence... All we are asking for is for illegal immigrants to leave the country − Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, March & March leader

March & March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has insisted the nationwide demonstrations planned for June 30 will be peaceful and rejected accusations that the movement is promoting vigilantism or violence against foreign nationals.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday alongside representatives from several civil society organisations, Ngobese-Zuma said the demonstrations were intended to place pressure on the government to enforce immigration laws, secure SA’s borders and address what organisers describe as an illegal immigration crisis.

“The 30th of June was never about violence. It was never about shutting down the country. It was never about harming anyone,” Ngobese-Zuma insisted.

“All we are asking for is for illegal immigrants to leave the country and for government to enforce the laws that already exist.”

The June 30 “deadline” has become a rallying point for a growing coalition of organisations that have aligned themselves with March & March’s campaign against illegal immigration.

Organisers say communities across the country have expressed support for the initiative because they believe the government has failed to respond to their concerns about unemployment and the pressure on public services they say are caused by illegal immigrants in SA.

March & March protesters gathered in Southernwood Park in KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape earlier yesterday and were expected to march through Oxford Street, calling for tougher laws against illegal immigration.

The protesters met at the corner of St George’s Road and Garden Street carrying placards, sjamboks and a South African flag while singing struggle songs.

Several shops in Southernwood remained closed while the city’s law enforcement officials and police units monitored proceedings.

March & March affiliate Ngizwe Mchunu was present and walked with protesters calling for the removal of illegal immigrants.