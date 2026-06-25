Madlanga commission gives Suliman Carrim last chance to testify or face prosecution

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry has recommended North West businessman Suliman Carrim face prosecution should he fail to testify or refuse a medical examination by the commission’s designated medical specialist.

Carrim missed his scheduled appearance before the commission on Thursday after being admitted to a medical facility due to a sudden illness. This is the second time health issues have derailed his appearance. In April his testimony was postponed after he was hospitalised following a suspected heart attack.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson requested proceedings be postponed to July 15 to allow Carrim to conclude his testimony.

The commission further directed that Carrim be examined by its own medical specialist to verify whether he is medically unfit to testify.

“If Carrim does not agree to be examined by an independent specialist we will ask the commission to recommend he be prosecuted under the Commissions Act for hindering the proceedings of the commission,” Chaskalson said. “We will also ask the commission to make its findings on the basis of the evidence we have heard so far.”

If he agrees to see the specialist and his condition is confirmed, Carrim will be excused, and the commission will conclude its work without further input from him.

Carrim has been implicated in the inquiry for allegedly using his political influence to facilitate a controversial R360m SA Police Service healthcare tender. The tender was awarded to Medicare 24 Tshwane District, a company owned by alleged cartel figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Chaskalson also raised concerns regarding Carrim’s failure to comply with the commission’s requests for information, noting several documents have been outstanding since his first day of testimony.

He warned if Carrim fails to appear on July 15, the commission will be asked to make its final findings based on the existing record, drawing conclusions from the evidence he has failed to provide.

The commission emphasised this is not the first time it has demanded Carrim be evaluated by its own medical expert.

In response, Carrim’s legal team argued his failure to appear was not willful, citing his initial hospitalisation in April. They maintained Carrim is currently unable to engage with the commission and his own legal counsel.

The commission granted the postponement to July 15.

TimesLIVE