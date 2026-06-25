Mkhwanazi lied under oath about an ex-girlfriend cop in R14.9m gemstones heist

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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 24: Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on June 24, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

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Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi lied under oath when he denied knowing a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer who implicated him in a theft of precious stones at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

The police officer, whose identity has been withheld for safety reasons, testified on Tuesday that Mkhwanazi was part of officers who colluded to steal precious stones valued at R14,9m under the guise of a lawful seizure operation at a residence in Killarney, Johannesburg.

“I know her, we used to be close,” Mkhwanazi told the commission on Wednesday when asked about whether he knew the JMPD officer.

This was contrary to the evidence he gave to the commission when he appeared earlier this year and was asked whether he knew the officer identified as “Witness K” at the commission.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo, in April, asked Mkhwanazi directly whether he knew Witness K. “No, no, no,” Mkhwanazi responded at the time, the transcript shows.

Two months later, Mkhwanazi has changed his version and acknowledged that he used to have a close relationship with the JMPD officer.

Witness K, when testifying about officers involved in the unlawful scheme, said Mkhwanazi was his former boyfriend.

The commission has warned witnesses that lying under oath constitutes perjury, which could lead to criminal charges.

Mkhwanazi told the commission he misunderstood the question posed to him previously about whether he knew the JMPD officer.

“I specifically mentioned the name of Witness K, and I asked, ‘Do you know this person?’. I am going to put it to you that either you were not truthful then or you are not truthful now, but it cannot be that you misunderstood the question,” Khumalo said.

“You have to stop playing games because we are not in the business of playing games. This is a serious commission of inquiry.”

Mkhwanazi also denied the allegations made by Witness K.

Witness K testified that on February 11 2023 on the day of the theft, Mkhwanazi introduced her to his subordinates − EMPD officers Kesha Leigh Stols and Norman McKenzie, and a civilian, Etienne van der Walt.

During the meeting, she gave information to the officers about a Killarney resident who was in possession of the precious stones.

Stols, McKenzie and Van der Walt thereafter took the precious stones from the Killarney resident under the guise of lawful seizure. The stones were sold for R110,000, and five of the scheme members each received R22,000.

“I deny this,” Mkhwanazi told the commission. “I deny anything that has to do with money. I never received any cash from this officer.”

It is Mkhwanazi’s version that he was not involved directly in the precious stones matter; he told the commission that it was a joint operation between EMPD and JMPD.

There was no JMPD officer in the precious stone seizure; the seizure of the metals was done by EMPD officers. The precious metals were also never booked as recovered goods in a police station. Mkhwanazi pins the stones case on the officers to answer and not him.

Stols resigned from the municipality months after the case was opened; while McKenzie remains an employee of the EMPD.

Mkhwanazi was suspended from work while acting as the head of EMPD due to damning allegations made against him at the commission.

His bank statements show he was paid about R100,000 by attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s companies.

The commission’s evidence leaders said Matlala was paid the money in exchange for authorising a partnership between EMPD and Matlala’s companies and those of Matlala’s business associate, Michael van Wyk.

Mkhwanazi also issued appointment cards to employees of Matlala and Van Wyk as “peace officers”. Van Wyk also asked Mkhwanazi to give him a letter confirming EMPD’s partnership with his security company.

The letter was flagged that it would be used for Van Wyk to get a licence for guns he bought.

Mkhwanazi also submitted a fraudulent clearance certificate stating that Matlala no longer had a criminal record for him to get a peace officer appointment card. Mkhwanazi said he was not aware the certificate was fraudulent.

Business Day