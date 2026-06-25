The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Metro police recruitment chaos leaves petrol attendant in limbo

Reward Nxumalo is the lawyer representing JMPD recruits who took the City of Johannesburg and the JMPD to court for failing to employ them after several tests were passed. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Petrol attendant Wenele Mashile, 32, was so desperate for a better paying job that he resigned immediately after being told he would be joining the metro police training academy.

Six months later Mashile has joined more than 400 prospective Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) trainees who are trying to keep their places after the recruitment process was found to be tainted.

At least 52 of the 500 new recruits were flagged for possible corruption in the process of their hiring, which has since nullified the entire intake.

Yesterday the recruits suffered a setback when the Johannesburg high court struck their matter off the roll.

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Mkhwanazi lied under oath about an ex-girlfriend cop in R14.9m gemstones heist

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on June 24 2026. Picture: (Frennie Shivambu)

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi lied under oath when he denied knowing a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer who implicated him in the theft of precious stones when she testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

The police officer, whose identity has been withheld for safety reasons, testified on Tuesday that Mkhwanazi was among officers who colluded to steal precious stones valued at R14.9m under the guise of a lawful seizure operation at a residence in Killarney, Johannesburg.

“I know her, we used to be close,” Mkhwanazi told the commission on Wednesday when asked whether he knew the JMPD officer.

This was contrary to the evidence he gave to the commission when he appeared earlier this year and was asked whether he knew the officer identified as “Witness K” at the commission.

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Metros ‘regress’ as audit outcomes reveal weak financial discipline, service delivery failures

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has raised the alarm over what she describes as “concerning regressions” in the audit outcomes of the country’s eight metros, highlighting weak financial discipline, deteriorating service delivery and the flight of capital from municipalities.

Tabling the local government audit outcomes for the 2024/25 financial year at the co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee meeting in parliament on Wednesday, Maluleke said of the 257 municipalities, only 39 achieved clean audits, down from 41 achieved in the previous period (2023/24).

While the City of Cape Town was the only metro in the country to receive a clean audit opinion in 2023/24, with three others achieving unqualified audit opinions with findings and four others qualified with findings, none of the eight metros achieved a clean audit in 2024/25, and the number of metros with qualified audit opinions increased from four to five.

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