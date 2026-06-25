Why a plea deal was reached with Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala

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Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala with some of the senior police officers facing charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a SA Police Service contract. File image

The prosecution has outlined its reasons for negotiating a plea deal in the fraud, money laundering and corruption trial of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, owner of Cat VIP Protection and ​Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The agreement with Matlala about the multimillion-rand tender to provide health and wellness services within the SA Police Service (SAPS) is a necessary “sacrifice” to net much larger targets, the Pretoria commercial crimes court heard on Thursday.

​Anticipating public criticism over what may be perceived as a lenient sentence for Matlala, state advocate Santhos Manilall said his co-operation is a valuable weapon against a clandestine network of state corruption.

After a two-month verification process, Matlala’s affidavit provides insider evidence that allows investigators, for the first time, to aggressively pursue the highest levels of law enforcement infrastructure, said the prosecutor.

Without this testimony, the powerful figures, who were directly responsible for protecting the country, would escape justice scot-free due to a lack of traditional evidence.

Manilall also cited precedents where plea deals broke an “institutional gridlock”, including the October 2020 VBS Mutual Bank case and a November 2024 municipal corruption case.

Matlala is being positioned by his legal team as an instrumental asset for the state in its quest to fully dismantle the roots of this specific syndicate

The defence team argued for the court to accept the proposed plea and sentence agreement, framing it as a win for public interest.

Matlala is not merely taking accountability for severe crimes, but is co-operating with the National Prosecuting Authority to expose a network of corruption, his team said.

The court heard Matlala had supplied a comprehensive affidavit and accompanying documentary proof which are set to implicate high-ranking officials.

Matlala’s criminal trial involved a R228m SAPS tender awarded to Medicare 24 Tshwane District. The contract was cancelled after irregularities were flagged and after his company was paid R50m.

The defence said while Matlala acknowledges the wrongfulness of his actions, a large portion of the R50m in question was not pocketed by him, but was “paid as bribes” to officials.

Matlala is being positioned by his legal team as an instrumental asset for the state in its quest to fully dismantle the roots of this specific syndicate.

They disclosed ​Matlala had voluntarily initiated plea discussions on March 23, immediately after being charged and before his team had seen the state’s docket.

In line with the plea deal, Matlala was on Thursday sentenced to an eight-year prison term, with another seven years suspended, in exchange for testifying at future trials.

Matlala is also an accused in three attempted murder and conspiracy matters, including a botched attack on his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. These are being heard separately from the corruption case.

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