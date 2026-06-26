ANC NWC tells Mbalula to find political solution in the Eastern Cape

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The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) has told its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to find a political solution to the impasse between Eastern Cape provincial leaders Oscar Mabuyane and Lulama Ngcukayitobi, which has seen Luthuli House suffering losses in court.

The political battle between the two leaders has been the subject of litigation in which Luthuli House has suffered several losses, including being stopped from convening a provincial conference at the eleventh hour.

This week the courts ruled that the formation of a provincial task team (PTT) led by Mabuyane was unlawful. The NWC has told Mbalula that given the losses that the party has suffered, the next step should be to find a political solution.

One of the most impactful rulings by the court was that any decision made by the PTT since its formation has been deemed null and void. This is said to have been a subject of discussion this week with the NWC raising concerns that this means any mayoral candidates that were put forward or approved by the PTT cannot be considered.

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