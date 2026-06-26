EXPLAINER | Why court denied bail to accused in the R10m insurance murders

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Martha Iris Ruiters, whose brother was one of the people murdered in the alleged R10m insurance scheme, laughs while in the dock with the other accused. File photo.

On Friday, seven people believed to have orchestrated the murders of their loved ones for an insurance payout appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court for a verdict on their bail application.

The seven are David Kutumela, his brothers-in-law Thomas Shokane, William Shokane and Robert Shokane, and Damaris Selepe, Benedictor Mataba and Martha Iris Ruiters.

Kutumela is married to Rachel Kutumela, the Shokane brothers’ sister and alleged mastermind behind the gruesome murders that saw the family receiving about R10m in insurance payouts.

Rachel was the first to be arrested at the Senwabarwana police station where she used to work as a police officer. Her sister Anna Shokane and daughter Florah Shokane were arrested soon afterwards and have already been denied bail.

On Thursday, magistrate Mpho Hadebe granted Selepe, Mataba and Ruiters R10,000 bail each, saying they were good candidates to be released on bail as they were excluded from the main activities of the syndicate. “They only benefited when a close relative or spouse was killed.”

They do not pose a direct danger to society, he said.

However, Hadebe denied bail to Kutumela and his three brothers and these are the reasons he gave:

According to Hadebe, Kutumela and the Shokane brothers failed to present exceptional circumstances and proof supporting their release on bail. He also said taking care of minor children was not a strong enough reason to be released on bail, as such circumstances do not override the interest of justice and public interest.

“It is clear that in their absence, their children continue to be well taken care of. It is clear evidence that they are doing well,” said Hadebe.

He added that the accused know who the witnesses are and there is a likelihood they could endanger their lives since they also operate as a syndicate.

According to Hadebe, Kutumela and his brothers-in-law are members of same family, and that shows that they indeed acted as a syndicate.

“That in itself is an indication that they may pose a serious threat to witnesses and society at large.

“The deceased suffered gruesome deaths and faced cruelty. The degree of violence used on the deceased cannot go unnoticed. It shows moral degeneration and a total disregard for life. Their release will cause a public outcry and that poses a serious risk to society.”

He said the state had a strong case against the accused.

Victims in this matter include Mokhabudi Andrew Makgareetsa, Strydom Ruiters, Noko Sydney Montja, Gordon Rasekoma, Malesa Joyce, Neville Kutumela, Mphari Choshi, Jacob Seakamela and Mathata Phuti.

Neville Kutumela was David Kutumela’s brother. During his testimony, investigating officer Capt Keshi Mabunda said Neville was mentally disabled and was staying at his parental home.

“One day David Kutumela, who is his brother, came to fetch him from where he was staying with other family members. The other members of the family were against the decision, but it is reported that David Kutumela did not listen to them and took him to go stay with him and his wife, Rachel.

“They started by reporting that his Sassa card was lost and they went to claim a new card for him. She (Rachel) went to the Sassa offices clad in police uniform, because she wanted the officials there to help her immediately and to have trust in her.

“After that he was taken to Absa, FNB, Capitec and Old Mutual to open funeral and life insurance policies.

“They (Rachel and her husband) used his grant money to fund the policies. David Kutumela gave permission to his wife to open policies against his brother. At a later stage Neville was found dead and dumped by the side of the road,” Mabunda said.

The matter will be back in court on July 30.