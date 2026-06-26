Five things that came out of interministerial committee on migration media briefing

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Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has revealed that as of June 21, at least 89 incidents related to public order incitement had been reported and registered as criminal cases.

Kubayi revealed this on Friday during an interministerial committee (IMC) on migration media briefing, where the government provided an update on its approach to migration management. The update comes as authorities prepare for the June 30 protest against undocumented foreigners organised by the March and March movement.

This is what you need to know about what came out of that briefing

The number of reported incidents had increased from 53 cases the previous week to 89, with 164 people arrested for offences including incitement to violence, contravention of the Regulation of Gatherings Act, and other related offences, Kubayi explained.

Of those arrested, 36 cases are already before the courts, while 42 are under active investigation.

Kubayi also warned South Africans not to circulate information on WhatsApp or any other platform that has not been verified because authorities will take action against anyone spreading misinformation, hate speech, incitement to violence or fake news on social media and other platforms.

She reiterated that no unauthorised person may demand identification documents or proof of nationality from anyone, adding that preventing people from accessing clinics, hospitals, schools or other public services is unlawful and offenders will be prosecuted.

Vigilantism, looting and the targeting of individuals based on nationality are criminal acts and will be met with the full force of the law, she said.

Sowetan