WATCH | How job loss birthed Neliswa Mntungwa’s passion for business

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Neliswa Mntungwa intends to combine her kota business with her newly found passion for property

Entrepreneur Neliswa Mntungwa, 37, has transitioned from running a successful kota business into the corporate world as she takes on a new role as an estate agent.

The mother of one from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, hopes to combine her kota business – where she temporarily employs five young people – with her recently found passion for selling property.

Mtungwa was retrenched in 2018 as a consultant for an engineering company in Joburg and had to move back home.

Neliswa Mntungwa, 37, refused to let unemployment determine her future and started her own kota business back home in Pietermaritzburg where it was not common. She has now transitioned from running Kota 2 Nice into the corporate world as she takes on a new role as an estate… pic.twitter.com/DNp9kLdmap — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 25, 2026

“At home, I constantly craved a kota, which was not easy to find in Pietermaritzburg,” she said.

“This craving was combined with the urge to earn an income and the continuation of my life while I could not get a job.

“That is how Kota 2 Nice was born in 2019. The reception has been good, as we were introducing something new in the neighbourhood, as they were only used to the Indian bunny chow.”

Neliswa Mntungwa, 37, owner and founder of Kota 2Nice (Supp)

Kota 2 Nice had operated for the last three years from the municipality-owned Imbali Youth Enterprise Park, but it was closed early this year, forcing her to move. Since then the business has been operating as a mobile and virtual kitchen.

“This presented a challenge of looking for new premises where the business could be situated. It also made us review the business as a whole,” Mntungwa said.

One of the challenges that business people often struggle with is finding the right location. — Neliswa Mntungwa

“One of the challenges that business people often struggle with is finding the right location. It’s always a challenge to get commercial spaces and get traction as the business grows.

“As much as I run a business, understanding how to align my operations and locate Kota 2 Nice in proper places is crucial. I needed to understand the property aspect of it. In the past, I have had challenges understanding leases and how these systems work.”

Mntungwa has been working for two months at Wakefields Estate Agents in Pietermaritzburg, actively assisting with sales and rentals in the city and surrounding suburbs.

“I love being able to help those closer to me because I know how it feels to be unemployed. But starting a business has not been easy.

“However, [in the future] I can expand my operations beyond making kotas and position myself in the competitive business space,” she said.

Kota 2 Nice was recognised in the National Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards in 2024.