JRA needs R178m to fix 200 vandalised traffic lights

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MAY 07 2026 The deteriorated city of Johannesburg with electrical poles and traffic lights all of it on the pavement of the city This is a part of a malfunctioning of the city municipality in Gauteng . PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Joburg needs almost R180m to repair 198 damaged traffic lights as the cash-strapped Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) battles theft, vandalism and a growing infrastructure crisis.

Media relations officer for transport MMC Kenny Kunene, Solly Mkhize, said traffic lights across the city have been affected by theft, vandalism and accident-related damage.

Earlier this week, Kunene issued a statement saying that the JRA was so broke that it could not afford to buy fuel for its grounded fleet, meaning technicians could not go out to fix robots, potholes and stormwater drains and carry out maintenance work.

However, on Thursday, he issued another statement, claiming that JRA’s fuel budget has been allocated and that the fleet was back on the road.

Mkhize said repairs will be prioritised according to the limited resources available.

“Traffic signals will be prioritised based on traffic volumes, accident history and their impact on emergency routes,” he said. “JRA will use a structured, risk-based approach to ensure resources address the most critical bottlenecks first.

“As a result, during maintenance periods, some traffic light intersections may be temporarily non-functional while repairs are being carried out.

101 intersections are completely damaged and require rebuilding before they can become operational again.” — Solly Mkhize, spokesperson for Joburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene

“The number varies depending on power-related outages and technical faults. Of the 198 intersections, 97 remain functional but may be missing a pole or have minor damage. However, 101 intersections are completely damaged and require rebuilding before they can become operational again.”

Mkhize said most of the affected intersections are located in region F, which includes the Johannesburg CBD, followed by region B in the Randburg area.

He said that Sandton, Fourways and Midrand experience particularly high levels of accident-related damage to traffic signal infrastructure.

“In order for the JRA to resolve this backlog of damaged traffic lights, a capital budget of approximately R178m is required,” Mkhize said, adding that cable theft and vandalism continue to place a significant financial burden on the agency.

“This scourge has cost the JRA millions of rand over the years in repairing and replacing damaged or stolen traffic lights. As a result, funds that would otherwise be used to maintain the city’s roads and related infrastructure are diverted to replacing vandalised and stolen traffic signal equipment.”

Mkhize said the agency aims to repair basic traffic signal faults within 24 hours. However, restoration can take up to a week in cases involving power failures or cable theft, and up to 30 days where severe accident damage or vandalism has occurred.

The financial strain also comes as the city attempts to curb illegal excavation and tunnelling beneath critical infrastructure, including sections of the M1 and M2 motorways. The JRA recently revealed that repairs to damaged bridge abutments and walls alone could cost about R23m based on preliminary assessments.

Meanwhile, drivers from several JRA depots said signs that the financial situation was getting dire started showing last week.

A subcontracted driver said they were told that their services had been placed on hold because there was no fuel available for their vehicles.

“Yesterday we came to work, but we were told there was a problem with fuel for the fleet. We waited until around 12 or 1pm and were then instructed to go home. There is no fuel for my fleet, so they told us they are letting us go. We have not been working,” he said.

A driver at the Booysens depot, who works on road maintenance and pothole repairs, said the fuel shortage began affecting operations last week.

“We have been failing to do our job because we don’t have fuel. My truck managed to go out yesterday, but the problem started last week. Only a few trucks that still had fuel were able to respond to jobs while others remained parked,” he said.

“We are still receiving calls, but we are unable to meet the demand because we can only attend to a limited number of jobs due to the fuel shortage,” he said.