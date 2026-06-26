More than 8,200 foreigners repatriated through Beitbridge border in 12 days

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Between June 12 and June 24, the BMA processed 6,709 Malawian nationals transported in 112 buses and 1,521 Zimbabwean nationals transported in 26 buses. In total, 8,230 people were processed at the Beitbridge port of entry during the period.

More than 8,200 foreigners were processed for repatriation at the Beitbridge border post over a 12-day period, with the Border Management Authority (BMA) warning non-compliant transport operators are causing delays in cross-border processing.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said the authority had facilitated the “lawful and orderly repatriation” of foreigners through the country’s busiest land border post.

Between June 12 and June 24, the BMA processed 6,709 Malawians transported in 112 buses and 1,521 Zimbabweans transported in 26 buses. In total, 8,230 people were processed at the Beitbridge port of entry during the period.

According to deputy assistant commissioner Mmemme Mogotsi all foreigners arriving for repatriation are processed in the presence of officials from their respective embassies to verify identities, travel documents and compliance with immigration requirements.

However, BMA said processing delays were experienced on Thursday after 17 buses arrived at the port without the required emergency travel certificates.

The buses were redirected to the Musina truck stop area to allow the necessary documentation to be obtained and verified.

Mogotsi said the decision was taken to prevent congestion at the port of entry.

Authorities also raised concerns about transport operators failing to comply with cross-border regulations. Mogotsi said several buses involved were registered in South Africa but lacked the permits required to transport passengers across international borders.

The authority said some drivers attempting to cross the border were not in possession of valid passports, which are mandatory for international travel.

The BMA has urged transport operators participating in repatriation activities to ensure vehicles are roadworthy, drivers possess valid travel documents, and all cross-border permits have been obtained before arriving at the port.

“The port of entry will not be used as a waiting area for buses, and compliance with these requirements will contribute significantly to the smooth and efficient processing of repatriations,” said Mogotsi.

The authority also called on foreigners participating in voluntary repatriation processes to first undergo processing by the department of home affairs before travelling to the border.

According to the BMA, immigration verifications and police clearance processes, including checks to ensure wanted suspects are not among those being repatriated, must be completed at the Musina refugee reception centre before individuals are transported to Beitbridge.

Masiapato said the BMA remained committed to working with government departments, foreign embassies, law enforcement agencies and transport operators to ensure repatriation processes are conducted in a lawful and dignified manner.

TimesLIVE