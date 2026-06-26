NPA freezes R6m mansion tied to corruption case involving judge Phahlane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Portia Dipuo Phahlane during her 2021 interviews to become a judge of the high court in Gauteng. (Video screengrab)

Story audio is generated using AI

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), through its Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), has secured a preservation order preserving a luxury property at Hartbeespoort valued at about R6m.

The property, bought in 2022, is alleged to have been acquired partly through the proceeds of unlawful activities, including corruption and money laundering, NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

The order, granted by the Pretoria high court, preserves the property pending forfeiture. It cannot be sold and is placed under the control of a curator bonis until the forfeiture proceedings are finalised.

The application is part of a criminal prosecution before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

Six accused are before the court, including judge Portia Dipuo Phahlane, who faces charges relating to alleged corruption.

According to the state, “A corrupt arrangement was allegedly established between late 2021 and early 2022 involving International Pentecostal Holiness Church faction leader Bhekumzi Mike Sandlana, court interpreter Morongwa Malope and judge Phahlane.”

It is alleged that meetings took place in Brits, Nigel and Pretoria East, during which cash payments were made and discussions occurred concerning the manipulation and outcome of pending church leadership litigation.

“Substantial funds linked to entities associated with the church dispute were channelled towards the acquisition of the Hartbeespoort property registered in the name of judge Phahlane.

“The preservation application further alleges that the property constitutes the proceeds of unlawful activities arising from corruption-related offences, and/or was used in the commission of money laundering activities.”

Kganyago said the preservation order is part of a broader ongoing investigation.

“Further proceedings may follow against additional persons alleged to have facilitated, benefited from, or participated in, the unlawful activities under investigation.

“Corruption seldom exists as a compact between only two individuals. It is sustained by networks of facilitators, intermediaries, beneficiaries and enablers who contribute to the commission and concealment of criminal conduct.”

TimesLIVE