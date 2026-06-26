The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

‘I bribed my way to R228m tender,’ Matlala confirms

Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala has become a state witness over the Medicare24 Tshwane SAPS tender. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala could spend the next eight years in prison over tender rigging involving a police contract if the court accepts the state’s proposal on the sentence the Pretoria security boss should serve.

This comes after the father of nine yesterday pleaded guilty to colluding with senior government officials to win a R228m health and wellness tender in 2024. His company, Medicare24 Tshwane, received R50m before the deal was cancelled.

The Pretoria commercial crimes court heard the prosecution and defence have been in negotiations on the charges of fraud, money-laundering and corruption faced by Matlala.

In line with the plea deal, the state proposed on Thursday that Matlala would serve an eight-year prison term, with another seven years suspended for five years, in exchange for testifying at future trials.

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Forensic report finds no evidence of impropriety by Tshwane CFO Mnisi

Suspended City of Tshwane chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

A confidential forensic report commissioned by the City of Tshwane has stopped short of finding suspended CFO Gareth Mnisi guilty of financial misconduct, despite identifying procurement irregularities and recommending disciplinary action against him.

The report follows allegations that emerged during testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry into political interference, criminality and corruption, where Mnisi appeared in March.

While investigators identified several breaches of municipal rules and procurement processes, they found no evidence of impropriety by Mnisi.

The findings have reportedly divided senior figures within the metro, with some saying they expected a far more damning outcome.

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Millions poured into Emfuleni but residents still wade through sewage

Sewage and rubbish line parts of Sekati Street in Boipatong despite more than R69.5m being allocated to a sewer infrastructure project aimed at addressing persistent overflows in the area. Picture: (Supplied)

Emfuleni municipality spent nearly R70m on a sewer upgrade project in Boipatong to stop persistent sewage overflows, but residents say wastewater is flowing through parts of the community and near a school.

The expenditure is part of more than R350m allocated to infrastructure projects in Emfuleni, including about R280m spent on upgrading 40 roads in Boipatong, Sebokeng, Sharpeville, Vanderbijlpark and Vereeniging.

This is contained in a written response in the legislature to a question by the DA’s Kingsol Chabalala to Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

According to Diale-Tlabela’s response, Mobofa Trading Services received more than R15m for work on Frikkie Meyer Road, while Lembui Consulting Moya Lebowa JV was paid more than R10m for Rossini Road.

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Sowetan