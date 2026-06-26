WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of businessman Tumelo Nku continues at Madlanga commission

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The cross-examination of businessman Tumelo Nku is continuing at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday.

Before the inquiry on Friday, Nku defended his presence at the scene of a 2021 Aeroton drug bust, where 715kg of cocaine worth R300m was seized at a Scania depot in Johannesburg.

The cargo had travelled from Durban harbour to the Aeroton depot, where senior law enforcement officials allegedly interfered with the operation.

Nku was found at the scene, parked a short distance away, with about R60,000 in cash inside his vehicle. He is accused of being a key facilitator for the drug-concealing containers, countering his claims of being an informant.

TimesLIVE