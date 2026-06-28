Bus exodus gathers pace as ‘deadline’ looms

Long-distance bus depots in downtown Johannesburg were hives of activity yesterday as foreign nationals began their long trips home ahead of Tuesday’s “deadline” for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa.
“We normally only see so many passengers in December and just before the Easter long weekend,” said a Zimbabwean who works at one of the cross-border bus depots in Johannesburg. “This weekend has been unusually busy.”
Passengers, many of them young men carrying large amounts of luggage, boarded buses bound for destinations including Harare, Bulawayo and Chipinge.
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