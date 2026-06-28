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Bus exodus gathers pace as ‘deadline’ looms

Nervous foreigners pile onto buses in Johannesburg, but some say they are staying right where they are

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

Mduduzi Nonyane

Mduduzi Nonyane

Amira Farah, a naturalised South African who is anxious as June 30 inches closer is seen talking to Sunday Times and is in agreement that people with no proper documentation should respect the reules of this country and do the right thing, while she edges her fellow Somalian community to stay away and not open their stors on the 30 June. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Long-distance bus depots in downtown Johannesburg were hives of activity yesterday as foreign nationals began their long trips home ahead of Tuesday’s “deadline” for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa.

“We normally only see so many passengers in December and just before the Easter long weekend,” said a Zimbabwean who works at one of the cross-border bus depots in Johannesburg. “This weekend has been unusually busy.”

Passengers, many of them young men carrying large amounts of luggage, boarded buses bound for destinations including Harare, Bulawayo and Chipinge.

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