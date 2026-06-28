Eskom seeks private sector help to protect grid from sabotage and theft

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Eskom is looking to boost security at its critical infrastructure sites. Stock image:

Eskom, which supplies more than 80% of South Africa’s electricity, is sharpening its security to better shield the national grid and key infrastructure from acts of sabotage and theft that risk plunging the country into darkness.

The national power grid is an interconnected network that supplies electricity countrywide and is physically managed by the National Transmission Company of South Africa, a subsidiary of Eskom.

Not content with reactive security measures, the power utility is looking to infuse an element of investigative capability to clamp down on criminality and has asked private sector players to put forward proposals to provide it with tactical response operations, security business intelligence, investigative services and integrated security systems and technology.

Eskom, which has now managed to keep the lights on for more than 400 consecutive days, is looking to deploy these services at its critical infrastructure sites, including the central grid, regional grids around the country and telecommunications radio sites. The sites include national key points.