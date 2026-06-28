Five die in Doornfontein building fire as investigation probes cause

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The Doornfontein fire death toll has been clarified to four adults and one child. Picture:

The death toll from Friday’s devastating fire at a residential building in Doornfontein, in the Johannesburg inner city, has been clarified, with authorities confirming on Sunday that four adults and one child died in the blaze.

The City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) initially reported that three adults and two children were among the victims.

EMS spokesperson Kagiso Phasha said, after family members assisted with identification and verification processes, it was established that one of the minors was, in fact, an adult.

The fire broke out at the privately owned Quality Springs Building on Davies Street at about 11.57am on Friday.

The three-storey building was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Picture: (Joburg EMS)

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Picture: (Joburg EMS)

According to Phasha, when firefighters arrived, the three-storey building was already engulfed in flames. Emergency teams immediately began firefighting operations while rescuing and evacuating occupants from the building.

Despite the rescue efforts, five people were found dead inside the property.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

Phasha said the blaze has since been extinguished and the scene secured. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the SAPS for further investigation.

The incident has again highlighted concerns around fire safety in residential buildings in Johannesburg.

The EMS extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died.

Residents have been urged to prioritise fire safety, use electrical and heating appliances responsibly, and keep emergency exits and access routes clear.

TimesLIVE