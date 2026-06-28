LISTEN | Deal with the root cause of SA’s issues instead of blaming migrants — civic groups

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Jacintha Zuma, with IFP and MKP, leads a united front of political parties and civic groups in Durban, calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants, on Wednesday. Picture:

The spokesperson for the Nelson Mandela Foundation says South Africa’s challenges are best addressed by confronting their root causes rather than directing blame towards those identified as outsiders.

Speaking ahead of the June 30 deadline which the March & March movement has given to undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa, Prof Verne Harris – Mandela’s former archivist – said the foundation and other civic organisations remain deeply concerned about the planned protest marches against migrants.

The concern is due to the potential of the marchers to perpetuate violence, he said.

He also referenced Mandela’s 1995 speech where the former president said: “We cannot blame other people for our trouble. It saddens and angers me to see the rising hatred of foreigners.”

According to Harris, “we might see more public violence directed at people regarded as foreigners. It’s already happening and is taking different forms. We are clear that the constitution does give a right to protest peacefully; consequently, our call to the state is to ensure that anyone who is not willing to operate within the bounds of the law faces the law.”

He also said too many media groups are reporting on June 30 as some kind of legitimate deadline, whereas it is not.

“It’s an arbitrary date that is being used by populists to mobilise people in very worrying ways. We see already hate speech that is not being acted against by the state, people being chased out of their homes and violence directed at those deemed migrants in the lead-up to the date. The state can’t wait until that day; they have to do what they have to do.”

Harris said it’s not like people don’t want to be documented, but rather that administration system failures led them to being undocumented.

On the international stage, Harris said, there have been questions about why SA is not dealing with anti-migrant sentiment that will cause diplomatic tensions in a way that speaks to Mandela’s legacy.

“The real purpose is to gain political capital in the lead-up to elections and cause chaos in our country.” — Dr Dale McKinley

For Dr Dale McKinley, spokesperson for Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, migrants have been used as a political weapon by particular political parties and individuals for personal gain.

“This has nothing to do with basic service delivery and problems in SA. The real purpose is to gain political capital in the lead-up to elections and cause chaos in our country. There is a difference since the 2008 attacks because these are well resourced and planned.

“Nationalism and language issues rise again, and it’s not just about migrants, but it can be about all those who look different and speak differently, ending up being attacked.”

Meanwhile, the SA government has claimed it is ready to counter unrest and deal with illegal immigration.