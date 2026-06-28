Substance abuse is worsening mental health illness in young people – health department

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Substance-induced psychosis is a serious mental health condition that occurs when alcohol or drugs directly affect the functioning of the brain, causing individuals to lose touch with reality, says the Gauteng health department. Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO

The Gauteng health department says it is deeply concerned about the growing impact of substance abuse on mental health, particularly the increasing incidence of substance-induced psychosis among young people, as the country observes Sanca Drug Awareness Week.

According to the department, healthcare professionals are observing that a significant proportion of young patients presenting with psychosis also struggle with substance abuse, with substance-induced psychotic disorders increasingly being diagnosed in healthcare facilities.

“These observations highlight the growing relationship between substance abuse and mental illness and underscore the importance of early intervention, treatment and community awareness.

“Substance-induced psychosis is a serious mental health condition that occurs when alcohol or drugs directly affect the functioning of the brain, causing individuals to lose touch with reality. During an episode, a person may hear voices, see things that are not there, develop false beliefs, experience confused thinking or display unusual behaviour,” said the department.

While some individuals recover after treatment and the cessation of substance use, others may continue to experience symptoms long after the substance has left their system, the department said

In some cases, substance-induced psychosis may progress to long-term psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia.

The department has warned that the risk of developing substance-induced psychosis is influenced by several factors, including the type of substance used, early initiation of substance use, family history of mental illness, previous trauma, severe stress and certain medical conditions.

“In some cases, substances such as cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine, alcohol and other illicit drugs have been associated with an increased risk of psychosis.

“Members of the public are encouraged to recognise the early warning signs of psychosis, which may include:

hearing voices or seeing things that others cannot;

holding false beliefs that are disconnected from reality;

confused or disorganised thinking;

social withdrawal and loss of interest in daily activities;

poor personal hygiene and self-care; and

sudden changes in behaviour, sleep patterns or daily functioning.

The department said psychosis commonly develops during late adolescence and early adulthood, with young people particularly vulnerable to substance-related mental health conditions.

Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve recovery outcomes and reduce the risk of long-term mental illness.

“Treatment includes medical care to manage psychotic symptoms, psychological support, assessment and treatment of substance use disorders, as well as referrals to inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programmes.

“Families and communities also have an important role to play by supporting affected individuals and encouraging them to seek professional help.”

According to the department, recognising the warning signs early and accessing treatment promptly can help prevent complications and improve long-term health outcomes.

Communities must also continue the conversation about substance abuse and mental health, it said.

“Substance abuse does not only affect physical health; it can also have devastating consequences for mental wellbeing.

“Members of the public who are experiencing symptoms of psychosis or struggling with substance abuse are encouraged to visit their nearest clinic, community health centre or hospital for assessment and appropriate care,” said the department.

Sowetan