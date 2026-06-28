WATCH | How damaged sneakers inspired Soweto business to create jobs for young people

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Nation Thabede, 28, part of the staff of Sneaker Zone Wash in Meadowlands. Picture:

After paying someone to clean his sneakers only for them to be left in the bucket for days and later damaged, Tshepo Lebese, 47, decided there had to be a better way.

In 2023 he opened Sneaker Zone Wash in Meadowlands, Soweto, where he offers professional cleaning, restoration and repair services for shoes and handbags.

“What happened to my sneakers made me realise there was a gap in the market. People want their shoes cleaned properly, but not everyone has the time or knows how to do it without damaging them. Others are just too lazy to do it themselves and require the service,” said Lebese.

What started as a small venture has since grown into a source of income for four men, one of whom has since secured permanent employment elsewhere but still returns to assist whenever he is available.

The business charges R70 to wash an adult pair of shoes and R40 for children’s shoes. Deep cleaning and restoration services range from R100 to R200, depending on the condition of the footwear. Besides washing sneakers, the team restores faded shoes by dyeing leather, suede and fabric; polishes formal shoes; and cleans ladies’ handbags.

On a busy day, the team cleans up to 15 pairs of shoes.

“For us it’s more than washing shoes,” Lebese said.

“It keeps young people busy, gives them an income and keeps them away from crime and other negative influences.”

Nation Thabede, 28, (left) and Tsepo Lesebe, 47, outside the Sneaker Zone Wash container in Meadowlands, Soweto. Picture: (Michelle Banda)

One of the employees, Nation Thabede, 28, said the work has given him purpose.

“I enjoy this job because it keeps me away from doing bad things. The best part is seeing customers happy when they collect their shoes. When they thank us, it shows we are doing something right, and they will probably come back.”

Thabede, however, admitted that not every pair can be restored to look brand new.

“Some customers expect miracles. We are honest from the beginning about what can and cannot be done, so they know what to expect.”

For loyal customer *Kabelo Mokoena, the business offers something valuable: convenience.

“I’m just lazy when it comes to washing my own shoes,” he said.

“Sneaker Zone Wash makes life easier, and they always do a good job. That’s why I keep coming back. And their prices are affordable.”

Lebese hopes to expand the business into a recognised shoe-care brand while creating more jobs for unemployed youth in Soweto.

“My goal is to grow this into a bigger business and employ more young people. We started by cleaning shoes, but we are really restoring confidence and creating opportunities.”

Sowetan