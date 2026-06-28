We have nowhere else to go, say Malawian nationals sleeping outside consulate in Sandton

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About 261 Malawian nationals, including 31 children, had gathered outside the consulate after deciding to leave South Africa earlier than planned.

Hundreds of Malawian nationals, including dozens of children, have spent days sleeping outside the Malawian consulate in Sandton as they wait for buses to take them home, saying they fear for their safety and have nowhere else to go.

By Sunday, about 261 people, including 31 children, had gathered outside the consulate after deciding to leave South Africa earlier than planned. Many said they had been sleeping on the pavement since Friday while waiting for assistance from Malawian authorities.

The area outside the consulate has become a makeshift camp, with suitcases, blankets, black refuse bags, food containers and clothing scattered across the pavement. Babies cried as families tried to shelter from the winter cold, while women sat on the concrete comforting their children.

Those gathered there said only two toilets — one for men and one for women — were available for the hundreds of people waiting, raising concerns about sanitation and hygiene.

James Macki, who has worked in South Africa on and off since 2010, said he had hoped to remain until December to earn enough money to grow his bicycle spare parts business in Malawi. However, he is forced to leave earlier than planned.

“My plan was to continue working so that I could support my family. I wanted to save enough money before returning to Malawi,” he said.

Macki said he had already built a house in Malawi and had started a bicycle spare parts business, but returned to South Africa to earn additional capital after his business struggled due to Malawi’s economic difficulties.

“I have three children. Every month I send money home so that my wife could buy stock for the business. When I return, I want to reopen it and continue providing for my family.”

He said fear had forced him to abandon those plans.

“If I had money in my pocket, I wouldn’t be here. I would buy a bus ticket and go home. We are not here for luxury. We are here because we are in trouble,” he said.

Macki said people in the communities where many Malawians lived had warned them to leave before planned anti-foreigner protests.

“They told us, ‘We don’t want your blood on our hands. You must leave.’

“That’s why we are scared and have come here to ask for help to return home.”

Allick Joseph, who has been in South Africa for just over a year, said conditions outside the consulate had become increasingly difficult.

“The cold is a problem. There are too many people here and the toilets are not enough. We need sanitation and we need help,” he said.

He said families were hoping buses would arrive soon before conditions deteriorated further.

“If there is someone who can help us, please help us. We are stranded. We only depend on people who have money and a good heart to help us.”

Joseph said he had travelled to South Africa to support his daughter, who was waiting for her standard 8 examination results in Malawi.

If there is someone who can help us, please help us. We are stranded. We only depend on people who have money and a good heart to help us. — Allick Joseph

“I wanted to help my children go to school, but because of the situation here I cannot continue. I would rather go back home.”

Forty-six-year-old Victor Majampa, who has spent the past three years in South Africa doing plumbing and painting piece jobs, said his greatest concern was the safety of his family.

Majampa has five children, four in Malawi and a one-year-four-month-old child in South Africa, whom he plans to take home with him.

“We are scared for the children,” he said. “We hear people saying foreigners will be attacked. We don’t want to wait until 30 June. We just want help to go back to Malawi.”

Though volunteers had donated bread, fruit, rice and drinks, he said sleeping outdoors in winter with young children had been extremely difficult.

“We slept outside in the cold. We have children with us. We are begging, if it’s possible, please help us go back. We are in trouble.”

As families continued waiting outside the consulate on Sunday, many said they simply wanted certainty and a safe journey home.

Sowetan