‘We will fix our papers and come back’ — fleeing migrants vow to return to SA

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Scores of spaza shops operated by foreign nationals have been closed in some parts of Mpumalanga as fear continues to grip migrants.

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Scores of spaza shops operated by foreign nationals have been closed in some parts of Mpumalanga as fear continues to grip migrants.

Some of the foreign nationals, especially Mozambicans and Zimbabweans, packed their bags and left over the weekend fearing what could happen on June 30, a deadline issued by anti-illegal immigrant groups for undocumented migrants to leave SA.

In Mataffin village, about 70% of the shops run by foreign nationals have been closed since Friday as their owners fear being arrested for not having proper documents. Some South Africans operating spaza shops in the area said they were making a killing owing to the crisis as they now had a lot more customers.

Sindi Shongwe who runs a spaza shop not far from one of the closed ones said business has been very good since Friday.

“Since they started closing their shops, mine has been booming with customers. Now I’m only left with one loaf of bread and have sent my husband to go get more.

“It is sad for them (foreign nationals) but I also opened this spaza shop to make a living and yes I’m happy that they’ve closed,” said Shongwe.

Since Friday, buses have been transporting Mozambican and Zimbabwean citizens back home.

Sowetan spoke to some Zimbabwean nationals who said they feared they might be a target.

“We have decided to hire a bus as a group, we know all of us don’t have proper documents or working permits.

“Our passports have expired that is why we do not want to argue with the group of marchers. We will fix our documents and come back as we know that the problem seems to be about documents,” said Anthon Mashava.

Welcome Ndlovhu said he needed to ensure the safety of his wife and children so he was sending them back home to Zimbabwe.

“After the crisis maybe they can come back but the situation seems to be tense,” said Ndlovhu who rents a place in KaBokweni.

One of his countrymen, Joyous Mpofu, said he had decided not to drive his motorbike for the week for fear of victimisation.

“I work for one of the retail shops in Mbombela delivering orders to customers, but I’ve seen the look and listened to the comments that we are not welcomed here,” he said, speaking through a door with burglar bars.

“As we speak my bike is inside the house. My wife is here too and we are waiting for the group who said we might leave on Monday to go to Zimbabwe.

“It’s scary because I used to stay in Johannesburg during the 2008 xenophobic attacks and I know what violence can do. My friends were beaten back then,” he said.

A Pakistani national who runs a spaza shop was arrested for being in South Africa illegally while an Ethiopian known as Teddy managed to run away.

Teddy also runs a spaza shop.

“The police came in bakkies and arrested my tenant who rents my shop,” said the Pakistani national’s South African landlord.

“They asked him for papers and he did not have them and they took him that is why we are closed.

“If he doesn’t come back I’ll have to run the shop myself. It’s a pity because he was about to pay rent on the 30th but we do not know what we are going to do,” the landlord said.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said there were many law enforcement operations taking place over the weekend.

Sowetan