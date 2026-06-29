Closures and rolling barricades - here are the Joburg roads to avoid on June 30

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Protesters took to the streets of Durban on Wednesday, calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants. Tensions flared when protesters attempted to defy police directions during the march, leading to moments of unrest. The demonstration, which included ActionSA, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the National Freedom Party, also saw protesters cause a commotion outside ANC offices in Durban, accusing the ruling party of contributing to the country’s illegal immigration challenges. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

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Johannesburg metro police say there are three approved marches that are expected to cause significant traffic disruptions between 7am and 4pm on Tuesday.

Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, said JMPD and SAPS Public Order Policing officers had been deployed across the city in force to maintain order and public safety.

“Integrated law enforcement teams will remain on high alert and will be actively deployed to monitor and manage the entire city before, during, and after June 30.

“This proactive deployment is aimed at ensuring public safety, maintaining order, and swiftly responding to any other spontaneous protests, pickets or gatherings that may arise during this period,” said Fihla.

He said the city had approved marches by March and March, the Labour and Civic Organisation and the Mayibuye Youth Activism Movement.

Here are the approved routes for the three organisations:

March & March

Beyers Naudé Square

Rahima Moosa Street

Helen Joseph Street

Troye Street

Twist Street

Kotze Street

Queen Street

The march will then proceed to Constitutional Hill where the marchers will hand over a memorandum.

Labour and Civic Organisation

Kotze & Hospital streets

Klein Street

Smith Street

Claim Street

Mooi Street

Rahima Moosa Street

Rissik Street

The march will end at the department of home affairs on Plein Street where the marchers will submit a memorandum.

Mayibuye Youth Activism Movement Labour

Dale and Modderfontein Roads in Glen Austin, Midrand

Pretoria Main Road

Allandale Road

Mastiff Road

The march will end at the Sandton Plant Hire offices where the marchers are expected to hand over a memorandum on local youth employment opportunities.

Fihla advised motorists to avoid affected roads or use alternative routes where possible and follow the instructions of officers on the ground as rolling road closures and traffic delays are expected throughout the day.

“Closures and rolling barricades will be implemented along these routes as the processions move,” he said.