EXPLAINER | Who is Maj-Gen Feroz Khan? What to know after the assassination attempt

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Feroz Khan, Durban businessman Tariq Downes and Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court in May for allegedly interfering with police operations.

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Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, who was shot and wounded in an apparent assassination attempt in Houghton on Sunday night, was due to testify before the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

The suspended crime intelligence boss has been linked to allegations ranging from interference in high-profile police operations and political connections to criminal charges and procurement controversies.

Among the people he has been linked to is Julius Malema, and it was revealed at the commission that the EFF leader protected Khan from dismissal for misconduct.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said while police are aware that Khan was meant to appear before the commission, it is premature to speculate that his imminent appearance was the motive for the attempt on his life.

“The police view any attempt to intimidate, silence, or attack any individual involved in judicial processes in the most serious light, and any attempt to interfere with the administration of justice or the work of the commission will be met with the full might of the law,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know about Khan and the shooting that has put the brakes on his appearance at the Madlanga commission.

According to police, a high-level investigation has been launched into the attempt on Khan’s life.

“The investigation is being led by the Gauteng Hawks with crime intelligence and SAPS detective services. The acting national commissioner has further directed that the political killings task team be incorporated into the investigation to ensure that every possible lead is pursued,” Mathe said.

ALSO READ | EFF’s Malema accused of protecting Feroz Khan from being fired

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has condemned the attack and assured the public that no resource will be spared in identifying, tracing and arresting those responsible.

Testimonies at the commission linked Khan to allegations of interference in investigations, misconduct and leveraging of political connections, including claims examined in parliament.

He is accused of interfering in the 2021 Aeroton drug bust, with testimony presented alleging he “hijacked” the operation and disrupted the dog unit’s work.

The drugs were alleged to be worth R300m.

In May, Khan was among senior officers arrested in connection with alleged unlawful dealings in precious metals and defeating the ends of justice, and he later appeared in court on those charges.

This was despite him being cleared in a SAPS disciplinary hearing after internal allegations in 2025.

His devices were seized during the arrest. However, he put in an application seeking to interdict the commission from downloading information from his devices.

An affidavit that was submitted at the commission in response to Khan’s application revealed that in July 2021, Khan leaked his disciplinary hearing notice to businessperson Mohamed Sayed, who is known to Malema.

On September 5 2021, Sayed allegedly sent Khan a voice note informing him that “Juju” (a reference to Malema) had informed him that things were moving smoothly and that Khan should give him time.

Seventeen days later, Sayed sent Khan a message that read: “I [forgot] to tell you that Ju [reference to Malema] said that you will not ever resign, no matter what; this is a fight [from which] you will emerge victorious.”

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said they were aware of Khan being wounded in a shooting incident and wished him a speedy recovery.

He said the commission would be engaging with Khan’s legal representatives during the course of the day.

“Major-Gen Khan is a key witness and was due to appear before the commission on Wednesday.

“In light of last night’s incidents, we will in due course make an announcement regarding the commission’s programme for Wednesday.”

Khan also faces allegations of facilitating or influencing procurement, including claims that he helped move along a police face-mask contract request.

He was accused in public-interest complaints of intimidating an MP, after allegedly summoning Sibonelo Nomvalo to a private venue and warning him to “stop suffocating” him.

Sowetan