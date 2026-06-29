Foetus found in fast-food bag in Durban rubbish bin

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A human foetus was discovered in a fast-food paper bag in a rubbish bin on Monday. Picture:

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A human foetus was discovered in a fast-food paper bag in a box in a rubbish bin in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.45am from a cleaning company at a complex in Oaklands, Pinetown.

“Upon arrival, reaction officers and paramedics were informed that the discovery was made by a cleaner. The foetus was wrapped in a cloth which was found in a box in a Durban solid waste bin. Bodycam footage has been withheld because it contains sensitive and distressing material,” said Rusa.

The baby was dead and the mother is being sought by police.

Sowetan