Gauteng investigating 41 school corruption cases

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An internal investigation by the Gauteng department of education has uncovered 41 corruption, fraud and financial mismanagement cases in Gauteng schools.

Yesterday the department laid bare the shocking findings of an internal probe that uncovered widespread governance failures, procurement irregularities and alleged corruption involving principals, school governing body (SGB) members, finance officials, educators, administrative staff and service providers between 2023 and June 2026.

Briefing the media, education MEC Lebogang Maile said the findings reveal that corruption within parts of the education system is not a temporary problem but a structural one.

The assessment recorded 41 serious matters involving people entrusted with public funds, welfare of pupils, school infrastructure, nutrition programmes and the daily running of schools.

Of the cases identified, 22 were recorded in 2023, accounting for 54% of the total. Thirteen cases were recorded in 2025, while six new cases had already emerged by June this year.

The department said some of the alleged losses run into millions of rand. At one primary school, more than R1m was allegedly misappropriated, while another school allegedly spent about R230,000 through irregular procurement processes.

At a special needs school, payments were allegedly inflated by as much as 500% above market value, while one high school overspent by more than R2.2m over two financial years.

“These figures represent classrooms not repaired, books not bought, meals not served and learners not supported,” said Maile.

The assessment identified several recurring methods, including inflated invoices, duplicate quotations, unauthorised withdrawals, payments without supporting documents, irregular procurement and payments for goods that were never delivered.

These figures represent classrooms not repaired, books not bought, meals not served and learners not supported. — Lebogang Maile

Revenue generated from hiring out school halls, sports grounds and classrooms for funerals, church services and community events has also been identified as a high-risk area.

The department said cases identified through the assessment will be referred to law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, as part of efforts to investigate and prosecute corruption.

“Public office must never be used as a private business opportunity,” Maile said.

TimesLIVE