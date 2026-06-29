Media freedom groups urge protection for journalists and migrants during June 30 marches

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A coalition of media freedom and human rights organisations has called for the protection of journalists and migrants ahead of the planned June 30 protests against undocumented foreign nationals.

According to the coalition, recent anti-migrant protests have been accompanied by attacks on both foreign nationals and members of the media.

In a joint statement on Monday, Amnesty International South Africa, the Association of Independent Publishers, the Campaign for Free Expression, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Media Diversity & Development Agency, Moxii Africa, the Press Council of South Africa and the South African National Editors’ Forum said they had received multiple reports of journalists facing intimidation, harassment and even criminal incitement following social media posts.

he coalition condemns...attacks on media freedom in the strongest terms — Media freedom and human rights coalition

“Reporters covering these protests have faced demands to delete their footage, attempts to seize their equipment, and have been threatened with violence for documenting attacks,” the coalition said.

Recent protests, including the killing of 29-year-old Malawian national Mishack Banda in Pietermaritzburg on 19 June, had heightened concerns about the risk of wider unrest, the coalition said.

It also said journalists documenting the protests had also been physically intimidated and obstructed while carrying out their work.

“The coalition condemns both the targeting of foreign nationals and attacks on media freedom in the strongest terms,” it said.

Sowetan