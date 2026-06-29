Police probe shooting of four people in informal settlement

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Gqeberha police are investigating the murders of four people in an informal settlement in Walmer. Stock photo.

Four people were shot dead in a shack in the Solomon Mahlangu informal settlement in Walmer, Gqeberha, during the early hours on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police were called to the scene between midnight and 1am, where they found the bodies of two men and two women inside the dwelling. They had been shot many times.

“Preliminary investigations indicate one male and one female were found lying next to each other in the sitting room, while another male and female were found lying next to each other on a bed in the bedroom.

“All four victims sustained many gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Detectives from the provincial serious and violent crime unit have launched an investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. At this stage it is unknown whether any items were taken from the premises. The motive for the killings remains unknown and no arrests have been made.”

The police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Lt-Col Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS app.

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