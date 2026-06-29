SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | SA’S market inquiries are important

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Arjo Klamer, a “value-based economy scholar” and one of the founding fathers of the concept, defines it as “an economic system that integrates ethical, social, environmental, and human values into economic decision-making and production, aiming to create sustainable prosperity and societal well-being rather than focusing solely on financial profit”.

In the SA context, we often hear about the Competition Commission’s market inquiries when they are launched and when their findings are released. What receives less attention is what happens afterwards. Yet the real test of any inquiry is not only the quality of its report but also whether its recommendations are implemented and whether they make a tangible difference in the market.

This is where monitoring and evaluation become critical. The commission has conducted market inquiries for nearly two decades, investigating sectors where competition may be restricted, distorted or working poorly for consumers and smaller businesses. These inquiries identify barriers to entry, examine market concentration and recommend practical solutions that promote competition, innovation and economic inclusion.

The commission has recently established a dedicated market inquiry division that will, among other things, focus on monitoring and evaluating remedies from completed inquiries. The objective is simple but important: to determine whether recommendations are being implemented and whether they are producing meaningful outcomes on the ground.

Recently, this work moved to communities and businesses directly affected by market inquiry recommendations. In April 2026, a commission team visited KwaZulu-Natal as part of monitoring and evaluation of the Grocery Retail Market Inquiry. The visit assessed progress in implementing recommendations aimed at strengthening locally owned spaza shops and independent retailers.

The first engagement involved roundtable discussions with the KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs department and the Ithala Development Finance Corporation. Officials shared how support programmes have been structured, how they operate and whether they are achieving their intended purpose.

The second visit took the team to KwaSithebe in Mandeni, where a distribution centre – established after the inquiry’s recommendations – is located. Seeing the centre in action offered a clearer picture of implementation than any presentation could.

The centre helps locally owned spaza shops access a wider range of products, purchase stock in bulk and obtain goods at discounted prices. Its location near township and rural communities also reduces logistical challenges that often place smaller retailers at a disadvantage.

A second monitoring visit in May reinforced the same lesson in another sector. As part of the Fresh Produce Market Inquiry, a team visited the Joburg Market in City Deep. The market is wholly owned by the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality.

This visit focused on a remedy requiring certain large fresh produce market agents to enter into management agreements with SME or historically disadvantaged person-owned market agents.

The purpose is to transfer skills, provide training and strengthen participation in the fresh produce agency business. The team engaged agents to understand their experiences since concluding the agreements.

These historically disadvantaged person-owned agents reported that the arrangements have improved access to skills, mentorship and training in floor operations, back-office systems, recordkeeping and compliance.

They also pointed to expanded customer and farmer networks through workshops, events and introductions. Access to machinery and equipment, including forklifts, cold storage facilities and pallet jacks, has helped reduce operating costs by removing the need to purchase or lease equipment or pay related operating costs.

Monitoring and evaluation ensure that the journey actually happens — Siyabulela Makunga

These visits show why implementation cannot be an afterthought. Monitoring and evaluation help identify what is working, where progress is slow and what must be done to strengthen outcomes. In markets shaped by high barriers to entry and limited opportunities for smaller firms, this work matters. Market inquiries can point the way forward, but monitoring and evaluation ensure that the journey actually happens.