The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

Crime intelligence cop Feroz Khan wounded in Joburg shooting

Maj-Gen Feroz Khan was wounded in a shooting on Sunday night. Picture: SOWETAN (Antonio Muchave)

Senior crime intelligence officer Maj-Gen Feroz Khan was shot and wounded in Houghton, Johannesburg, late on Sunday night.

Police said a high-level investigation has been launched into the attempted assassination.

Khan had been driving on 3rd Avenue in Houghton when he was attacked.

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WATCH | How damaged sneakers inspired Soweto business to create jobs for young people

Nation Thabede, left, and Tsepo Lesebe outside the Sneaker Zone Wash container in Meadowlands, Soweto. Picture: (Michelle Banda)

After paying someone to clean his sneakers only for them to be damaged after being left in the bucket for days, Tshepo Lebese, 47, decided there had to be a better way.

In 2023 he opened Sneaker Zone Wash in Meadowlands, Soweto, where he offers professional cleaning, restoration and repair services for shoes and handbags.

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WATCH | Fear and anxiety drive mass exodus of migrants out of Joburg

About 261 Malawian nationals, including 31 children, gathered outside the consulate after deciding to leave South Africa earlier than planned. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Fear and anxiety have gripped scores of migrants from neighbouring countries, driving them to camp outside their diplomatic mission offices in Joburg as they scramble to leave SA before Tuesday.

In the Johannesburg CBD, many foreign-owned businesses closed their doors on Sunday while others removed stock and furniture. At bus stations, migrants queued in numbers to leave the country ahead of the planned June 30 protest against undocumented foreign nationals.

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Sowetan