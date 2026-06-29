The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Crime intelligence cop Feroz Khan wounded in Joburg shooting
Senior crime intelligence officer Maj-Gen Feroz Khan was shot and wounded in Houghton, Johannesburg, late on Sunday night.
Police said a high-level investigation has been launched into the attempted assassination.
Khan had been driving on 3rd Avenue in Houghton when he was attacked.
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WATCH | How damaged sneakers inspired Soweto business to create jobs for young people
After paying someone to clean his sneakers only for them to be damaged after being left in the bucket for days, Tshepo Lebese, 47, decided there had to be a better way.
In 2023 he opened Sneaker Zone Wash in Meadowlands, Soweto, where he offers professional cleaning, restoration and repair services for shoes and handbags.
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WATCH | Fear and anxiety drive mass exodus of migrants out of Joburg
Fear and anxiety have gripped scores of migrants from neighbouring countries, driving them to camp outside their diplomatic mission offices in Joburg as they scramble to leave SA before Tuesday.
In the Johannesburg CBD, many foreign-owned businesses closed their doors on Sunday while others removed stock and furniture. At bus stations, migrants queued in numbers to leave the country ahead of the planned June 30 protest against undocumented foreign nationals.
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Sowetan
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