The concerns are real and deserve to be heard: Ramaphosa on June 30 planned protests

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President Cyril Ramaphosa said public concerns are legitimate but urged South Africans to protest peacefully ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations against illegal immigration. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

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Before the planned countrywide protests against illegal immigration, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the concerns raised are real and deserve to be heard.

He noted the challenges brought about by illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services and criminal syndicates that exploit the immigration system and the impact these have had on communities.

However, he urged South Africans to exercise their democratic right to protest with the understanding that it comes with responsibility.

“The right to protest is one of the defining freedoms of our democracy, but every right carries corresponding responsibilities. Those who intend to protest should do so peacefully, lawfully and with respect for the rights, dignity and safety of others.”

Ramaphosa called for restraint from violence, urging protesters to express their grievances openly as enshrined in the constitution but without threatening or intimidating others or engaging in acts of vandalism or violence.

“Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable, and the law will take its course. We must reject the idea that acts of violence or intimidation are justified on the basis of a grievance, for political reasons, or because those who commit such acts claim they were somehow provoked.”

He welcomed the assurances by some of the organisers of the planned protests that they stand against violence by their supporters.

“They will be held to this undertaking, because no cause, no matter how legitimate, will be an excuse to shift responsibility for violent acts,” he said.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said achieving a legitimate end does not justify unlawful means, whether it is reform of the immigration framework or better service delivery.

“The painful history of the pass laws reminds us why the authority to demand identification and enforce immigration laws belongs to government law enforcement officers acting within the constitution — not to private individuals. Whatever the motivation, taking the law into one’s own hands is vigilantism and has no place in our constitutional democracy.

“This is a betrayal of the constitutional order those who commit such acts claim to be defending. It is vigilantism thinly disguised in the language of patriotism.”

Regarding June 30 being the date earmarked by protest groups such as March and March as the “deadline” day for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa, Ramaphosa noted that the country is a constitutional republic governed by the rule of law.

“The exercise of rights by any citizen in a constitutional democracy cannot be determined by intimidation, threats or ultimatums. It must be determined through democratic institutions, evidence and the rule of law.

“What we should seek as citizens and as society is to work together to address the legitimate concerns many South Africans have raised. The government has a responsibility not only to listen to these concerns but also to respond with effective action. Citizens have a responsibility to pursue change peacefully and within the framework of our constitution.”

He said the government has accepted that South Africa’s immigration system requires substantial reform and reassured the public that they are working towards strengthening border management.

This pledge includes increasing enforcement against undocumented immigration, improving the integrity of the asylum and visa systems, and taking action against corruption that has weakened immigration control.

“We also recognise that where our systems have failed, they must be corrected. Where corruption has enabled illegal immigration, those responsible must be held accountable. Where enforcement has been inadequate, it must improve.”

Ramaphosa said the past few weeks have demonstrated support for these measures undertaken by the government as well as their stance from across society.

The government has engaged interested groups, such as traditional monarchs, traditional and Khoi-San leaders, trade union and business leaders and the religious community and other formations in society.

He highlighted that some foreigners living in South Africa are here lawfully, which enables them to work, study, raise families, invest in the economy and contribute positively to society.

Their documentation means they are also entitled to the protection of the law and constitution.

“We must never allow ourselves to return to that painful chapter of our history where people were stopped on the street, had their physical identities scrutinised, and their right to move freely in the country hindered by suspicion and humiliation.”

Ramaphosa reassured citizens that law enforcement authorities are ready to defend the rule of law before the nationwide protests planned for Tuesday.

“Let us work together to keep communities, businesses and individuals safe, all the while protecting people’s right to protest.

“Throughout our history we have overcome difficult moments not through fear or division but by choosing law over lawlessness, dialogue over confrontation and justice over vengeance. Let us again choose that path. Let us protect our borders and our constitution, our security and our humanity. We are capable of doing both, and we must.”

TimesLIVE