Warning over dangers of unregulated medicine after BBL patient spends over a month in ICU

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The national health department has raised concerns over the rise in unregulated cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, which may pose serious health risks.

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The national health department says it is concerned about the increasing number of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures being offered outside the regulated healthcare environment, which could lead to severe health problems.

According to spokesperson Foster Mohale, their concerns are, however, not with cosmetic surgery or aesthetic medicine as recognised healthcare services. Their concerns, he said, are with, among other things, the procedures performed in environments that do not meet accepted healthcare standards as well as the use of unregistered, counterfeit or illegally imported products.

This comes after two people were last month admitted to a Gauteng hospital with health complications, including kidney failure emanating from being injected with unregulated medication.

The Gauteng department of health said the two suffered severe health complications after allegedly receiving unregulated substances during a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and sexual enhancement interventions.

While the man who had taken sexual enhancement products was discharged shortly afterwards, the woman spent more than a month at the intensive care unit of the Tambo Memorial Hospital fighting for her life.

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Steve Mabona said they collected samples of the products the two used and submitted them to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) for further analysis and investigation.

He said preliminary information obtained during the investigation indicates that the individuals allegedly injected themselves with a butt lift product labelled “essential oil” that was marketed for buttock enhancement and penis enlargement.

“According to the product’s Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS), that was found inside the box, the substance is intended for external application only and is not designed, tested, or approved for injection into the human body,” said Mabona.

An unregulated product, Mabena said, refers to a substance that has not been evaluated, approved, registered or authorised by the relevant regulatory authority for the claimed medical or cosmetic purpose.

“Such products may not have undergone the necessary safety, quality and efficacy assessments required by law.”

It is not yet known where the pair got the substances from, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source.

However, Mabona said they are concerned about the availability and use of unregulated products, particularly those marketed through informal channels and online platforms.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry of health, Mohale said the use of unregistered or illegally sourced injectable products presents a significant risk to patient safety. He said patients may be exposed to substances that have not undergone appropriate quality, safety or efficacy assessments.

“Such products may contain contaminants, incorrect dosages or ingredients that differ from what is stated on the packaging.

“The rapid growth of the aesthetics industry has created opportunities for innovation and patient choice. However, it has also led to an increase in reports of procedures being performed by unqualified individuals or by persons who may not have the appropriate training for the procedures they are offering.”

According to Mohale, cosmetic and aesthetic procedures are medical interventions and carry inherent risks.

Potential complications include severe infections, permanent scarring and disfigurement, tissue damage and tissue death, nerve injury, blindness associated with certain facial filler procedures, serious allergic reactions as well as psychological harm resulting from failed procedures or unrealistic expectations.

“Many complications require corrective treatment, hospitalisation or long-term medical care,” said Mohale.

On the other hand, the government is also dealing with the unlawful manufacturing and distribution of unregistered weight loss medication GLP-1 and GIP medicines, which have taken the world by storm and have been advertised by celebrities as a solution to weight gain.

Recently, Sahpra, together with the South African Pharmacy Council, conducted a joint investigation inspection at iDexis in Pretoria.

The inspection focused on GLP-1 and GIP containing either semaglutide, tirzepatide, or a combination product containing both semaglutide and tirzepatide, the organisation said in a statement.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said they discovered critical regulatory non-compliance at the establishment, and as a result all the GIP and GLP-1 injectable products found onsite were seized.

She said they found that the company was producing and supplying medicines under the pretext of “compounding”, but outside the legal framework permitted under South African law.

Compounding is when custom medication is mixed or its raw ingredients altered to meet the unique needs of a specific patient.

Last week the Pretoria high court granted Novo Nordisk an interim interdict against iDexis, preventing it from compounding and supplying semaglutide shots, pending the outcome of regulatory investigations.

The court that found iDexis had been manufacturing large quantities of weight-loss shots containing a version of semaglutide that had not been registered with Sahpra, obtained from an undisclosed source.

Sahpra’s investigations also revealed that there had been reports of adverse events emanating from using the products, including hospitalisations, linked to their use as well as concerns regarding possible illegal importation of APIs and promotional activities targeting healthcare providers and consumers.

Additional reporting by Business Day

Sowetan