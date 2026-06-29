WATCH LIVE | Santaco briefing before June 30 protests

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is briefing the media about its position regarding the planned June 30 protests and the continued operation of the taxi industry’s public transport services.
TimesLIVE
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is briefing the media about its position regarding the planned June 30 protests and the continued operation of the taxi industry’s public transport services.
TimesLIVE
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