10 things you should know about Shongwe’s testimony at Madlanga inquiry

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MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

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MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe made some explosive allegations during his testimony before the Madlanga commission, including allegations of a R10m bribe.

Here are some of the things Shongwe mentioned:

He alleged that when he served on the parliamentary ad hoc committee, suspended crime intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan offered him a R10m bribe to halt a parliamentary investigation into him,

The alleged bribe was to also secure information intended to tarnish the image of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi,

He said he wanted Khan to be summoned to the committee, adding that his own probing of Khan had uncovered several high-profile scandals which included the Aeroton drugs saga and the alleged cover-ups of the murders of a make-up artist and medical doctor,

Shongwe said getting Khan to testify in parliament had proved difficult, alleging that other political parties — mainly the EFF, due to Khan’s perceived ties to the party — had blocked the summons.

Detailing the events leading up to the alleged bribe, Shongwe told the commission that on March 8, he received a call from Lindiwe Xulu, the personal assistant to MK Party president Jacob Zuma.

She told him two individuals had approached Zuma requesting a meeting with Shongwe. The men were identified as Yusuf Kajee and an individual known only as Imran.

Shongwe said Khan appeared via a video call during the meeting and asked why Shongwe was after him. Khan then allegedly offered Shongwe a choice: a R2m security tender at Checkers, or R10m in cash and two bulletproof BMW vehicles with tinted windows,

Shongwe told the commission he never actually accepted any money.

He reported the incident to Zuma.

Zuma advised him to expose the matter publicly, leading to Shongwe relaying the events to both the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.

Sowetan