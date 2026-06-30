Anti-illegal immigration protests are calm, says Eastern Cape government

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While businesses have largely closed as a precautionary measure, anti-illegal immigration protests across the Eastern Cape have remained calm and stable, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

No major incidents have been reported while authorities and police continue to monitor the situation.

Scores of marchers have spent much of the day singing and dancing peacefully in various parts of the province before handing over memorandums.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government continues to monitor march activities across the province through the Provincial Joint Operations and Intelligence Centre (ProvJoints), with the overall situation remaining calm and stable,” Eastern Cape provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.

“While marches continue in hotspot areas across various municipalities, no major incidents of unrest or violence have been reported thus far.

“ProvJoints, working in collaboration with district and local Joint Operations Centres, municipalities and law enforcement agencies, continue to assess developments in real time to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and safeguard critical infrastructure.”

We are encouraged that the situation has remained calm and stable, despite expectations that marches will continue in some identified areas. We commend communities for acting responsibly and urge all those participating in marches to do so peacefully and within the confines of the law — Xolile Nqatha, community safety MEC

During a media briefing on Tuesday morning, provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata confirmed that operational plans remain in place to monitor planned marches and respond if any incidents arise.

Rantjie said operational reports from joint operations centres indicate the province has remained largely peaceful throughout the morning.

“In Buffalo City metro, a march commenced in KwaGompo township, while several businesses remained closed as a precautionary measure,” she said. “Traffic continues to flow normally and public movement remains largely unaffected. Similar reports were received from Qonce.

“In Nelson Mandela Bay, the joint operations centre has similarly confirmed that no incidents of public unrest or protest action have been reported, with monitoring continuing throughout the metro.”

According to police, authorities arrested 76 undocumented foreign nationals, including seven children, during a joint operation in central Gqeberha, on Monday as part of ongoing compliance and law enforcement operations targeting immigration legislation and related criminal activities.

Three additional suspects were arrested on charges relating to:

aiding and abetting undocumented foreign nationals;

the distribution of fraudulent documents; and

the possession of counterfeit goods.

The suspects are being processed in accordance with applicable legislation and investigations are ongoing.

Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said the provincial government remains committed to safeguarding communities while ensuring constitutional rights are exercised peacefully and responsibly.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government continues to monitor the situation closely through ProvJoints and our coordinated structures across the province,” he said. “We are encouraged that the situation has remained calm and stable, despite expectations that marches will continue in some identified areas.

“We commend communities for acting responsibly and urge all those participating in marches to do so peacefully and within the confines of the law. We also call on residents not to take the law into their own hands, particularly on matters relating to immigration, but to allow the relevant authorities to carry out their responsibilities.”

The provincial government said it will continue to monitor developments throughout the day and work with all stakeholders to ensure community safety and security.

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