WATCH | EXPLAINER: Here’s why there were minimal disruptions during anti-migrant protests

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SAPS and Tshwane metro police members wait around Church Square in Pretoria for those taking part in the March and March protest to Sunnyside. Picture: Masi Losi

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A security analyst and former police bomb disposal specialist says police readiness, increased visibility and the support of the SA Taxi Association (Santaco) are among the factors that contributed to the minimal disruptions witnessed during anti-illegal immigration protests.

On Tuesday morning, protesters across the country marched to various locations demanding that undocumented migrants leave South Africa.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | As the Johannesburg march concludes, Ngizwe Mchunu thanks supporters and commends police for their conduct: ‘Thank you for handling yourselves well. Till we meet again.’ For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/0wSNRy0DTP — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

Here’s what the expert believes could be the reason for the minimal disruptions:

According to Thabang Bogopa, mass gatherings of this nature often attract elements of criminality, making law enforcement preparedness crucial in maintaining order.

“So far we have seen minimal looting, minimal criminality. You would understand that previously in such meetings, mass lootings would start by midnight and by 4am in the morning you would find some shops are already empty,” he said.

WATCH | United South Africans president Musa Hlongwa says Tuesday’s Soweto march proved that South Africans can protest peacefully, with no looting or violence reported despite widespread fears ahead of the demonstration. pic.twitter.com/zQkz5YEtpE — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

“And in the morning you would find that many access roads are already closed, but its different [today].”

A few incidents of looting were reported in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with police reporting five suspects had been arrested after a series of tuck shop burglaries in Hammarsdale.

Bogopa said another factor that had contributed to minimal disruptions is that those leading the protests had publicly declared the marches would be “safe for everyone”.

“So far the government has handled it very well, as there have been minimal disruptions.

WATCH | ActionSA councillor Tshepo Mposula commends Soweto residents for a peaceful march, saying protesters rejected looting and criminality while calling on government to respond to their demands within seven days. pic.twitter.com/lp36IQh4HP — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

“The announcement that there was a budget of R600m really made people conscious that law enforcement would go all out to protect the sovereignty of the country and public safety.”

He added that a large number of shops decided to close because of past experience — a reference to the July 2021 unrest.

The July 2021 unrest resulted in more than 350 deaths, looting of 3,000 stores and a R50bn loss to the economy.

“Government should have openly discouraged the use of the word shutdown because people have been calling today’s march a shutdown.

“By the time news circulated that this was not a shutdown but a mass demonstration, it was a bit late.

“So some business owners took from past experience that they don’t want to take the risk. So, they opted to close.”

Bogopa didn’t rule out the possibility that some shops might have closed because they were not compliant with regulations.

WATCH: What began as a calm morning in Soweto has turned into a mass protest. Hundreds of community members have gathered at Thokoza Park and are marching towards the Jabulani Civic Centre, bringing traffic to a standstill.@Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/ahXhU0aTfc — Nandi Ntini (@Nandile_Ntini) June 30, 2026

On Monday, police deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili assured the country that June 30 would be business as usual.

“Exercise your constitutional rights peacefully. Co-operate with marshals and law enforcement officials. Respect agreed routes and conditions.

“Disperse peacefully once your activities have concluded. Those who do so have nothing to fear from the police.

“Those who choose violence, intimidation, destruction of property, looting, road blockades, attacks on public officials, or any other criminal conduct should expect immediate law enforcement intervention.”

Mosikili said more than 50,000 undocumented immigrants had been arrested since January. In the past few weeks more than 25,000 immigrants had been repatriated, she said.

Sowetan