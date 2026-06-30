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IN PICS | SAPS and Tshwane metro police gather at Church Square

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SAPS and Tshwane metro police members gathered in Church Square in Pretoria before the planned June 30 anti-illegal immigration marches. The visible law enforcement presence is part of preparations to monitor the demonstrations and maintain public order. (MASI LOSI )

SAPS and Tshwane metro police members gathered at Church Square in Pretoria on Tuesday before the planned anti-illegal immigration marches.

The visible law enforcement presence is part of preparations to monitor the demonstrations and maintain public order.

SAPS and Tshwane metro police members wait in Church Square in Pretoria. (MASI LOSI )
Police officers from SAPS and the Tshwane metro police gather in Church Square in Pretoria before the start of the June 30 anti-illegal immigration marches. (MASI LOSI )
A visible law enforcement presence is established in Church Square in Pretoria before anti-illegal immigration marches get under way to Sunnyside (MASI LOSI )

Police are expected to be deployed at key locations around the city to

  • manage crowds;
  • ensure the safety of participants and the public; and
  • respond to any potential disruptions.

Authorities have urged demonstrators to protest peacefully and to comply with the law during the marches.

SAPS members receive instructions as they wait in Church Square in Pretoria. (MASI LOSI )
SAPS and TMPD wait at Church Square in Pretoria for the hundreds of people who will be taking part in the march to Sunnyside. (MASI LOSI )

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