Protect yourself from illegal online gambling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Gambling Board has warned the public about the dangers of illegal gambling platforms. Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

The National Gambling Board (NGB) has issued a strong warning to members of the public about the surge in illegal online gambling platforms.

The board urges consumers to gamble responsibly.

Online gambling is illegal in SA, except for bets placed on online betting platforms of licensed operators. Any online casino, betting application offering online gambling outside of horse‑racing or sports betting, or offshore foreign gambling platform not licensed in SA is operating unlawfully.

Members of the public must ensure that they only gamble on platforms that are licensed in SA. Only gambling operators displaying a valid provincial licence issued by a Provincial Licensing Authority (PLA) and displayed at the point of operation are authorised to provide gambling services in SA.

Consumers are encouraged to verify the status of gambling operators through the NGB-verified gambling operators web portal before participating in any gambling activities.

Illegal online gambling websites often appear legitimate and aggressively target South Africans through social media, SMS, WhatsApp groups, or influencer marketing.

The public is urged to be cautious, as illegal operators do not pay out winnings reliably, and consumers who gamble illegally have no legal protection or recourse available.

In terms of section 16 of the National Gambling Act (NGA), any winnings derived from unlawful gambling activities may be declared unlawful proceeds and forfeited to the state by order of the high court. As such, if one engages in illegal online gambling, the winnings that may be derived will be confiscated by the NGB. Participating in illegal gambling is also a criminal offence and can result in fines or prosecution.

The NGB encourages consumers who choose to gamble to adopt responsible gambling practices. Gambling must be treated as entertainment and not as a source of income. Consumers should set a budget and never exceed it, never gamble under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and avoid gambling when feeling stressed or emotionally overwhelmed.

It is also important to take regular breaks, avoid long gambling sessions, never use money intended for essentials such as rent, food, or school fees, and only gamble with licensed operators.

Families, communities, and individuals are urged to look out for early warning signs of compulsive or problematic gambling. These include:

Spending more time and money on gambling than intended.

Chasing losses.

Borrowing money or selling possessions to gamble.

Hiding gambling activities.

Neglecting work or family responsibilities and feeling anxious or guilty when unable to gamble.

The SA Responsible Gambling Foundation provides free, confidential assistance nationally. Help is available through the 24‑hour toll‑free counselling line on 0800 006 008, WhatsApp or SMS 076 675 0710, or email counsellor@responsiblegambling.co.za.

Consumers are also encouraged to report illegal gambling websites or suspicious activities by contacting the NGB switchboard on 010 003 3475 or emailing info@ngb.org.za, or by reporting to the relevant Provincial Licensing Authority. – GCIS Vuk’uzenzele