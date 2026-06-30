Quiet roads, empty seats: taxi drivers feel impact of march fears

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As a peaceful anti-illegal immigration march unfolded in parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday, minibus taxi operators and scholar transport drivers had an unusually quiet morning. Picture:

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As a peaceful anti-illegal immigration march proceeded in parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday, uncertainty about what the day might bring kept many commuters, workers and school pupils at home, leaving minibus taxi operators and scholar transport drivers with an unusually quiet morning.

Transport operators said fear of possible disruptions had affected their livelihoods before the march even began.

Usually I know exactly how many people I’m picking up, but today I had to drive around hooting to find passengers because many didn’t come out. — Minibus taxi driver Sibusiso Lukhele

Taxi driver Bonginkosi Mazola said business was noticeably slower than on a typical weekday morning.

“Normally, mornings are rush hour, but today there were fewer people travelling because many decided not to travel,” said Mazola.

He was able to transport passengers from Johannesburg to Midrand, but several seats were empty, something he described as uncommon during peak morning traffic.

The streets of Johannesburg are not as buzzy and busy as usual as Mabahambe march is about to start at Beyers Naude park. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Another transport operator, Menzi Hlatshwayo, said many of his regulars are worried about what might happen later in the day.

Minibus taxi driver Sibusiso Lukhele said workers employed permanently at one company still reported for duty, allowing that trip to operate as normal. However, many workers from other companies chose to stay home, forcing him to drive around searching for additional passengers instead of relying on his regular bookings.

“Usually I know exactly how many people I’m picking up, but today I had to drive around hooting to find passengers because many didn’t come out,” said Lukhele.

The drivers also described Johannesburg’s streets as unusually quiet during what would ordinarily be one of the busiest commuting periods.

Though the uncertainty affected business, they said they were relieved that the march was peaceful and no damage was done to their vehicles.

Normally, mornings are rush hour, but today there were fewer people travelling because many decided not to travel. — Taxi driver Bonginkosi Mazola

Umbrella organisation Santaco has not joined the protests.

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