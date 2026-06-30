Security patrols and police defuse incidents of foreigner intimidation, looting and burning tyres blockade

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Police responded to a barricade of burning tyres along Krishna Road in Durban

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The rooting out of foreigners at a Pietermaritzburg informal settlement, the looting of a spaza shop outside Chatsworth and a barricade of burning tyres near North Coast Road in Durban were among incidents which required police and security intervention on Monday night.

In the lead up to the June 30 deadline imposed by anti-migrant organisations, police and security were on high alert to prevent the civil unrest and damage experienced in KwaZulu-Natal during the July 2021 riots.

Live updates on community groups alerted security and police to foreigners coming under attack at the Hlahlagatle settlement in Bombay Road and Balambra Way in Pietermaritzburg.

Police, security and community policing forum (CPF) members responded and the situation was defused with no reports of injuries.

In Marianridge outside Chatsworth the looting of a locked container, allegedly owned by foreigners, was averted after police response.

Update - CPF Chairperson of Marianhill advises that a bunch of youngsters attempted to loot a shop but the police dispersed them.



Marianridge is a hotspot area and being monitored by SAPS.



20:32 • June 29 pic.twitter.com/im30blNYcl — NANCY PALIEN (@NancyPalien1) June 29, 2026

A video posted shows individuals entering the container and carrying out goods until the arrival of a police car stops them.

Marianhill CPF chairperson Dawood Chirwa said a group of youngsters attempted to loot the shop but police dispersed them.

Patrollers in North Coast Road reported burning tyres near a supermarket in Krishna Road.

Security and police responded and the suspects ran into the nearby settlement.

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