The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

‘We’re sitting on zero bookings’: Anti-migrant protests hit local businesses in the pocket

Shops and spaza shops in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The economic impact of Tuesday’s planned March and March protest against undocumented foreign nationals is already being felt, with landlords losing rental income, businesses fearing for their livelihoods and tourism operators reporting mass booking cancellations.

Ahead of the protest, organised by the March and March movement, Sowetan visited Alexandra, Tembisa and Soweto to assess how apprehension related to the demonstration was affecting businesses and residents.

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ANC calls for probe into Steenhuisen’s allegations against top DA leaders

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: (Ruvan Boshoff)

The ANC has called for an independent investigation after former DA leader John Steenhuisen made allegations in a recent tell-all interview with News24 against former party leader Tony Leon, current leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, and corporates associated with them.

The ANC described it as an attempt to “capture the state by Leon, in cahoots with former DA CEO Paul Boughey, through their PR company Resolve Communications”.

Steenhuisen painted a picture of how they allegedly undertook lobbying activities on behalf of private interests, including matters relating to the government’s response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

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June 30 protests: ‘Spiritual warfare’ prayer by protester, preparation by police

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a spiritual warfare prayer and warning against violence during the national June 30 demonstrations. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a prayer for spiritual warfare on her social media hours before planned national mass demonstrations calling for illegal foreigners to leave South Africa.

“God of Mercy, to you we pray for our country,” she posted along with a prayer that received more than 1,000 comments within an hour.

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Sowetan