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WATCH | Calm prevails in Soweto amid calls for undocumented migrants to leave SA

Commuters headed to work as usual, taxis operated and businesses opened their doors

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

Life goes on as normal in Soweto with some spaza shops opened and others closed, taxis operating and shopping centers operating on the day that March and March called for undocumented foreigners to return to their countries.
Life goes on as normal in Soweto, with some spaza shops opened and others closed, taxis operating and shopping centres operating on the day that March and March called for undocumented foreigners to return to their countries. (Antonio Muchave)

A calm atmosphere prevailed across parts of Soweto on Tuesday morning despite calls by the March and March organisation for nationwide protests aimed at driving undocumented foreign nationals out of South Africa.

Commuters headed to work as usual, taxis operated along their normal routes and businesses opened their doors.

In Dhlamini, Pimville and parts of Diepkloof, there was no visible sign of protest action, with only a handful of Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) vehicles stationed outside shopping centres.

A drive through the township showed daily life continuing uninterrupted. While some tuckshops were open, a few were closed.

Roads remained open, shoppers moved freely and public transport operated without disruption.

The hostel area in Diepkloof was also quiet, with residents going about their normal routines and no visible gatherings or marches taking place.

The March and March organisation had called for demonstrations on Tuesday as part of its campaign against undocumented foreign nationals, arguing that stronger action is needed to address illegal immigration.

Authorities had indicated they were monitoring the situation and maintaining a visible law enforcement presence in anticipation of possible demonstrations.

Sowetan

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