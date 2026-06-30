WATCH | ‘I knew I could be in trouble,’ - Mozambican apprehended by protesters in Mataffin

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A group of about 15 men suspected of being undocumented foreigners were removed from shacks in Mataffin, Mpumalanga.

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“I knew I could be in trouble but I could not leave SA.”

This was what Mozambican national Joao Mashaba said moments after he and a group of other men were removed from a house in Mataffin, near Mbombela in Mpumalanga, on Tuesday morning.

Marchers protesting against the presence of illegal immigrants walked through the area armed with sjamboks and knobkerries going door-to-door at houses suspected of accommodating undocumented foreigners.

They visited about five homes where they removed about 15 men and placed them on the ground before calling the department of home affairs and the police to verify their status.

Unlike other marches in Mbombela and other parts of the country, the Mataffin protest was not manned by police or security. Though armed, the group did not assault anyone as they demanded that illegal foreigners leave the area.

“I knew I might be in trouble today but I could not leave to go to my country because I did not have money. I’m pleased they found me in the house because the people who entered my shack are some of the people I know and I drink with. That is why they did not beat me,” said Mashaba.

He said he would fix his travel papers.

“As soon as I get money I’m going straight to Mozambique to fix my documents and come back here,” he said.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | A group of about 15 men suspected of being undocumented foreigners were removed from a number of shacks in Mataffin in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. The action was led by marchers protesting against the presence of illegal immigrants in the area. For live… pic.twitter.com/8LdELC7P3C — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

Sipho Dzimba, a Zimbabwean, told Sowetan his papers had expired and he did not mind going back home but it was expensive.

“I need to save money for a few months but the carpentry work I’m doing doesn’t pay that much and some of my clients owe me a lot. Yes, I anticipated them (protesters) coming and the first thing I did when they knocked was to put my hands on my head. They did not abuse me,” said Dzimba.

The men rounded up were taken to Mataffin Park, near the induna’s house, to wait for the police and home affairs department to verify their status.

Themba Manyike, who led the march, said the aim was not to show hatred towards foreigners but to make sure that South Africans were prioritised by the government.

“These people must just go and fix their own countries and stay there. We lack water and face electricity blackouts in this area because there is a large number of them wasting our resources. Some of them don’t pay for electricity and now it’s winter they switch on their stoves and treat them as heaters,” said Manyike.

Col Mavela Masondo, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, said police had been dispatched to the area.

“As the march is currently on we cannot give figures of how many people have been arrested, but we are correlating the figures and the announcement will be made later. Our officers are monitoring the marches from Nelspruit CBD, KaBokweni, Mataffin, Emalahleni and some parts of the province,” said Masondo.

Meanwhile, the community of KaBokweni in Ngodini had started to demolish shacks and houses owned by foreigners.

Sowetan