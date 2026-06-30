News

WATCH LIVE | 2026 June 30 Protests against undocumented immigration

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The South African Police Service says it has fully mobilised its resources to maintain public safety and respond rapidly to any security incidents.

Speaking ahead of the planned demonstration on Tuesday against illegal immigrants, deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said over the past 24 hours, the country has remained stable.

“We are now in the full implementation phase of our operational plan. Our operations have been divided into pre-, during- and post-operational implementation phases.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE UPDATES | Security patrols and police defuse incidents of foreigner intimidation, looting and burning tyres blockade

2

Spiritual warfare prayer and warning against violence from Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma ahead of marches

3

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Latest developments at FIFA World Cup 2026

4

Santaco calls for commuter safety, taxis to operate as normal amid June 30 protests

5

Warning over dangers of unregulated medicine after BBL patient spends over a month in ICU

Related Articles