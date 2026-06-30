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WATCH | Slow start to Durban protest as marchers gather

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is still to make an appearance

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

A crowd of about 900 people have gathered at King Dinizulu Park for the June 30 march against illegal immigrants (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Scores of protesters were making their way from various meeting spots to King Dinuzulu Park in Durban as part of the march against illegal immigrants on Tuesday.

By 11.30am, the crowd was about 900 strong as people made their way from Davenport and the Berea centre area.

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had not yet made an appearance while Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, who is also known as Phakel’umthakathi, of the Insizwa Ngobunsizwa Development Foundation, and Ngizwe Mchunu, representing the Amabhinca nation, were in their cars on the sidelines of the gathering.

Umzimbokhali’mali Dlamini told supporters of the march in Berea, Durban, that they had planned a peaceful demonstration and would not tolerate any unlawful acts or political opportunism.

Police started to make a formation ahead of the demonstrators as they prepared to make their way down Dr Kixley Kaseme Street to the Point precinct.

TimesLIVE

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