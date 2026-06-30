WATCH | ‘They thought we were violent barbarians’: relief at peaceful Soweto march

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Thousands gather at Thokoza park, Soweto, alongside various civil society organisations to march to UBC Jabulani to hand over a memorandum in protest against illegal immigration and undocumented foreigners. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

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Musa Hlongwa recorded a video she posted on her social media page on Monday calling on residents of Soweto to reject lawlessness and march peacefully and in an orderly manner.

On Tuesday, the leader of United South Africans, a joint civic movement in Soweto, was delighted that the community had heeded her call and marched without major reported incidents of looting in the township.

“People thought we were barbarians, but no one was beaten; there was no looting. There is nothing that is out of order,” she said.

Hlongwa was part of a group that led the anti-illegal immigration protest in Thokoza Park, which ended at the Jabulani Civic Centre, where protesters dispersed peacefully. She said many people had anticipated that the march would descend into violence.

WATCH | ActionSA councillor Tshepo Mposula commends Soweto residents for a peaceful march, saying protesters rejected looting and criminality while calling on government to respond to their demands within seven days. pic.twitter.com/lp36IQh4HP — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

The demonstration brought parts of Soweto to a standstill as protesters marched to hand over a memorandum calling on the government to intensify its response to illegal immigration.

“I made a video last night (on TikTok) saying, ‘Please watch how South Africans are going to disappoint you,’ because people thought we were barbarians, people thought we were violent, people thought we were angry people who don’t know what to do. But we know how to channel our anger, and we know where it’s supposed to go,” he said.

WATCH | Kuthie Thondlana of the Liberation Struggle Veterans of South Africa says clear communication and discipline helped ensure the Soweto march remained peaceful, with no looting or violence. pic.twitter.com/R6eBA77VA1 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

“Look at the masses that were here and look at the peace that was there. No-one was beaten, there was no looting, there is nothing that is out of order. It was just massive voices put together of frustrated South African citizens saying enough is enough with our children, our lives and everything else. The status quo has to change,” she said.

Kuthie Thondlana of the Liberation Struggle Veterans of South Africa said organisers repeatedly reminded participants that violence would undermine their cause.

“Before the march, we communicated widely and ensured every message was clear — there shouldn’t be any looting. If people looted, it would have changed the programme and we would not have been taken seriously.”

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | A vehicle is set alight as police fire warning shots to disperse protesters at Sunnyhoek building in Johannesburg. For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/5N5eQG7Rwh — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

“We wanted to project good citizenship and say what we want is peace. We want to live freely in our country, and we want people to be in the country legally. We didn’t need violence at all. It was all about communication.”

ActionSA Johannesburg councillor Tshepo Mposula said the peaceful outcome showed that protesters had honoured the organisers’ calls for discipline.

“We are grateful. This was a good day. I must commend the Sowetans for their good behaviour. We were clear about it. We asked our people to ensure that they were on their best behaviour. No looting, no acts of criminality, and Sowetans did exactly that,” Mposula said.

“This shows that these are law-abiding citizens who are concerned about the issue of undocumented migrants. We want the government to act swiftly in addressing this problem.”

He said protesters had given Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, the minister of home affairs and the minister of police seven days to respond to their memorandum and again called for accountability over the reported R600m spent on interventions relating to undocumented immigration.

Despite hours of traffic congestion and public transport disruptions across parts of Soweto, the march ended without the unrest many had expected.

While Rea Vaya buses, taxi services and traffic were disrupted for several hours, shopping centres stayed open and businesses continued operating under police monitoring.

Sowetan