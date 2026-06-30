Youth- and women-led firm powers industrial growth

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A youth- and women-led company from Mpumalanga is proving that young entrepreneurs can compete in demanding and complex industries.

Maduka Resources, led by directors Thobeka Thwala and Zanele Masilela, has spent years delivering fabrication and maintenance services to power stations, mining operations, pipeline infrastructure and the locomotive industry.

The company stands as an example of how young professionals are not only participating in the economy but also actively shaping its industrial future.

Speaking about the company’s scope and resilience, Thwala said Maduka Resources has deliberately positioned itself to serve more than one sector.

“Our scope doesn’t limit us to just the power stations. We are capable of working in the mining sector as well as the locomotive industry,” she said.

Thwala added that consistency and quality service have been key to the company’s survival and growth over the years.

“The company has been running for 15 years, and we are still in the industry because of the quality and efficient services that we offer our clients. We aim to establish unique solutions rather than relying on repetitive tasks,” she said.

We are still in the industry because of the quality and efficient services that we offer our clients. — Thobeka Thwala

A key driver of the company’s credibility is its strong compliance and accreditation profile, which has helped it secure major contracts across industries.

Thwala said the business is accredited with the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) and certified by the South African Institute of Welding under the ISO 3834 quality standard.

It holds a Construction Industry Development Board grade 9 rating, a grade 8 civil engineering rating and a grade 5 steel security fencing or precast concrete rating. In addition, the company is compliant with the National Home Builders Registration Council.

The SABS ISO 9001 is the South African adoption of the internationally recognised ISO 9001 standard. It provides a globally accepted framework for a quality management system, helping businesses of all sizes and sectors ensure they consistently deliver products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Maduka Resources employs 65 people, but this number can increase to 150 during a full station shutdown or scheduled maintenance.

Like many youth-led enterprises in the industrial sector, access to finance has played a crucial role in scaling operations. In 2023, the company received funding support from the National Empowerment Fund.

The business also secured a R6.6m credit facility, including a senior loan of R6.3m and R250,000 from an alternative energy fund. Thwala said this support was critical at a time when the company had just been awarded key contracts.

“That money assisted us in purchasing five work bakkies and covering the company’s running costs,” Thwala said.

“It really helped a lot because we managed to get our site well-established since we had just been awarded a contract. We were able to establish our site and perform on a non-interference scale without stressing about funds, month-end payments or employee salaries,” she explained.

As a 34-year-old woman leading in a male-dominated industry, Thwala said the journey has not been without challenges.

“The competition is very tough because there is always doubt about whether we are capable,” she said.

Despite this, Thwala believes the challenges have pushed the team to work even harder and prove themselves through performance.

She said sustainable growth in SA must include creating more opportunities for the next generation to enter technical industries with the right experience.

Looking ahead, Maduka Resources plans to expand its permanent workforce and invest in skills development and practical training for young people.

Maduka Resources’ story shows that with determination, technical excellence and the right support, youth- and women-led businesses can drive industrial growth, create jobs and contribute meaningfully to the country’s economy. — GCIS Vuk’uzenzele